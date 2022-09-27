South Florence remains atop Class 4A football poll

Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (12)
2. Hillcrest (4)
3. Dorman (4)
4. White Knoll
5. Byrnes
6. Gaffney
7. Lexington
8. Summerville
9. TL Hanna
10. Sumter
Others receiving votes: River Bluff, Spartanburg. West Ashley, Fort Dorchester
Class 4A
1. South Florence (17)
2. AC Flora (3)
3. West Florence
4. Northwestern
5. South Pointe
6. Catawba Ridge
7. Ridge View
8. Westside
9. Irmo
10. Indian Land
Others receiving votes: York, Wilson, Hartsville, Greenville, James Island, Lucy Beckham
Class 3A
1. Daniel (20)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Hanahan
8. Loris
9. Camden
10. Seneca
Others receiving votes: Gilbert, Manning, Aynor, Brookland-Cayce, Chester, Pendleton
Class 2A
1. Saluda (10)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (7)
3. Barnwell (3)
4. Abbeville
5. Buford
6. Woodland
7. Gray Collegiate
8. Marion
9. Andrews
10. Fairfield Central
Others receiving votes: Wade Hampton, Academic Magnet, Strom Thurmond, Andrew Jackson, Central
Class A
1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (9)
2. Johnsonville (6)
3. Christ Church (4)
4. St. Joseph’s (1)
5. Lewisville
6. Southside Christian
7. Calhoun County
8. Lake View
9. Whale Branch
10. Baptist Hill
Others receiving votes: Estill, Lamar, Denmark-Olar, Cross, Latta, Whitmire, Ridge Spring-Monetta
Voters this week: Sam Albuquerque (Spartanburg Herald Journal) Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)