FLORENCE, S.C. – “No what-ifs.” That’s it. That’s the quote.

When it comes to coaches, their shortest quotes can often be the most effective. That’s what South Florence softball coach Bobby Jones hopes his quote does for the Bruins, who return seven starters after reaching last year’s SCHSL Class 4A lower-state round.

“At the end of the year, we don’t want to hear, ‘What if I had done that? What if I had worked harder? What if I got a hit or made a play?’ Just lay it on the line and do your best, and we’ll go from there,” Jones said.

In this weekend’s Pee Dee Pitch-Off, the Bruins won 10-0 over Waccamaw in their first Saturday game. Pitcher Payton Perry not only struck out three batters in 1 1/3 innings, she hit an RBI triple in the first inning. Teammate Katie Catoe reached base each time at bat, going 1 for 3 with two RBI and two stolen bases.

We’re putting the ball in play and making things happen,” said Jones, who has guided the Bruins to two state titles (2006, ’07). “When you do that, good things happen.”

Now, back to that quote.

“We came up a little short last year, but we were right there at the end,” Jones said. “Hopefully, we’ll get over the hump.”

Perry’s performance could have a lot to do with that.

“She pitched well (today),” Jones said. “She’s throwing strikes and doing what she needs to do to get better. It all starts with her. She sets it, and we go from there.”

If the Bruins stay healthy, Jones likes his team’s chances.

“We should do fairly well,” he said. “If we do what we need to do and don’t make mistakes and walk people, we should do well.”