South Florence softball reaches district final

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence had a blast Wednesday, ending its home season undefeated at 11-0.
The Bruins' most recent victory was their most important as Makayla Arceneaux's two-run homer clinched a 14-4 win in the fifth inning against Midland Valley in Wednesday's Class 4A district elimination game.
Up next for coach Bobby Jones' Bruins is the district final, starting 5:30 p.m. Friday at Colleton County. South must win twice to reach lower state.
