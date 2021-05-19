 Skip to main content
South Florence softball reaches district final
FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence had a blast Wednesday, ending its home season undefeated at 11-0.

The Bruins' most recent victory was their most important as Makayla Arceneaux's two-run homer clinched a 14-4 win in the fifth inning against Midland Valley in Wednesday's Class 4A district elimination game.

Up next for coach Bobby Jones' Bruins is the district final, starting 5:30 p.m. Friday at Colleton County. South must win twice to reach lower state.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

