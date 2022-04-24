South Florence star athlete, homecoming king Quay Dickens killed in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence star athlete and homecoming king, Quay Dickens, was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach. His identity was confirmed in a tweet from the South Florence boys’ basketball team’s account.

“Our hearts break for his family, mostly,” South Florence athletic director Cody Slaughter said. “And, our hearts break for our student-athletes and teammates and coaches and teachers. He was a really big part of our building. He was known by everybody, so everybody is going to be affected.

“Some will be affected a lot, and our hearts are broken for everyone that will have to mourn a son, a grandson, brother, friend and classmate and teammate,” he added. “Quay was always such a cheerful kid. We’re all heartbroken.”

According to reports, Dickens was one of four people shot in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Withers Alley. According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, one who was shot is still receiving treatment for a wound. The third person was released from the hospital after treatment for abrasions. And, a fourth person was also treated for a gunshot wound and released.

Bruins basketball coach Aaron Stevens is devastated Dickens is dead.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Stevens said. “It’s been a tough day.”

Quay was the Bruins’ starting center, and he scored 19 and 20 points, respectively, during his final two games against Myrtle Beach and rival West Florence.

“He was just kind of a larger-than-life human being,” Stevens said. “He was a big man on campus and had just a great personality and made his presence known in every room he entered. He just had such a great heart.”

Of course, Stevens also saw Dickens as a quality basketball player.

“He was a 6-4 center and a leader for us,” Stevens said. “He was a good leader and good player who really came on strong at the end of the season. He was a football player. And after he got acclimated to basketball, he came into his own. He finished his career with two really big games for us.”

And of course, Dickens was a prime performer for the Bruins’ football team.

“I am devastated by the loss of Quay,” South Florence football coach Drew Marlowe stated in an email. “Quay was a beloved member of our football team and school. Quay was also a beloved member of my family. He politely spoke to my wife after every practice, held all three of my children on a regular basis, and ate at my dinner table. He was my son’s favorite player and always took time to acknowledge him.

“Quay was full of life, and at times, larger than life,” he added. “ This is a tragic loss. He will be missed. Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We will grieve this loss and in due time, honor the memory of our friend, DyQuavyon Dickens-Jones.”

Then, Stevens talked about what made Dickens the Bruins’ homecoming king.

“Everybody loved him,” Stevens said. “He was super loved.”

