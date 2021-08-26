South Florence takes away plenty of positives from win over Bluffton

FLORENCE, S.C. – Standing amid the euphoria that was South Florence’s postgame huddle in the Bruins’ 49-7 win last week over Bluffton, second-year coach Drew Marlowe was in as much reflection as the moment.

Sure, it was a good feeling to win the first game at Bruin Stadium in convincing fashion. But Marlowe was even more excited to remind his players of the dedication that got them to this point.

“I was really happy. I keep telling people how hard our kids have worked since January, when they really started buying into everything,” Marlowe said. “Practicing four hours a day, four days a week during the summer; I told them at the end of our game, asking, ‘Is it worth it? Is it worth it, now?’”

The Bruins were coming off a 2-6 season from 2020.

“At the time, it was hard to see when you’re kind of working for some stuff to go our way,” Marlowe said. “But now that it’s here, I’m glad to say, ‘Look how hard you worked. Look at this feeling, and now let’s keep going. Let’s keep working even harder.'”