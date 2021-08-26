South Florence takes away plenty of positives from win over Bluffton

FLORENCE, S.C. – Standing amid the euphoria that was South Florence’s postgame huddle in the Bruins’ 49-7 win last week over Bluffton, second-year coach Drew Marlowe was in as much reflection as the moment.
Sure, it was a good feeling to win the first game at Bruin Stadium in convincing fashion. But Marlowe was even more excited to remind his players of the dedication that got them to this point.
“I was really happy. I keep telling people how hard our kids have worked since January, when they really started buying into everything,” Marlowe said. “Practicing four hours a day, four days a week during the summer; I told them at the end of our game, asking, ‘Is it worth it? Is it worth it, now?’”
The Bruins were coming off a 2-6 season from 2020.
“At the time, it was hard to see when you’re kind of working for some stuff to go our way,” Marlowe said. “But now that it’s here, I’m glad to say, ‘Look how hard you worked. Look at this feeling, and now let’s keep going. Let’s keep working even harder.'”
The Bruins will put that motto to the test at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bruin Stadium against Manning, which will play its first game of the season. Capacity for the 5,000-seat stadium for Friday's game will be reduced to 2,500, as it was last week.
As for what happens on the field, the Bruins’ season-opening win was impressive in other areas besides the margin. All three phases of the game directly or indirectly led to Bruin touchdowns. An interception by D.J. McRae led to a score, and a 39-yard punt return by Evin Singletary also scored a TD.
Bruin quarterback LaNorris Sellers was especially happy to see the defense set the stage for a score with such a big play by McRae.
“We need them to win our game, just as they need us,” Sellers said. “It’s a team sport.”
In the second half, junior running back Tyae McWhite rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
“He is so explosive. Anytime he touches the ball, he’s got a chance to score,” Marlowe said of McWhite, a state hurdles champion. “It doesn’t matter whether there’s one defender out there, or whether it’s five. He is incredible. He’s another one of those guys who is so explosive.”
Teammate Malik Terry, meanwhile, accounted for 84 rushing yards and a score of his own. Leading the overall offensive charge, of course, was Sellers with 170 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 45 more and another TD.
“It’s about staying calm, really. Just reading the defense, making the right decisions and doing the right thing and just focusing on the next play,” Sellers said.
Marlowe certainly noticed.
“He’s been mature since I’ve gotten here. But he has increased his maturity level,” Marlowe said. “We’ve been able to spend a lot of time together. I think he understands the game a little bit better. I think he understands where the ball needs to go in certain situations. Certainly, there are some things we need to clean up. But, he’s a special player. I might not coach another one as good as him. When you’ve got a guy with that much athletic ability, he’s really hard to stop.”