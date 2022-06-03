South Florence to host S.C. USA Wrestling Freestyle Greco & Girls State Last Chance Qualifier

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Magic City and 843 wrestling clubs will test their mettle against the state’s best at South Florence High School in Saturday’s S.C. USA Wrestling Freestyle Greco and Girls State Last Chance Qualifier.

Forms will be Greco, freestyle and folk style. Wrestling starts at 10 a.m., and tickets are $10.

“It’s basically a last-chance qualifier for nationals in Fargo, N.D., later this summer,” said Marquise Camp, Magic City co-coach who’s also South Florence’s coach. “If you win, you automatically qualify.”

“It will be a good experience for them,” he added. “It’s huge to get to the state tournament here. After our first year of wrestling, we already have those competing in the offseason.”

Camp said he likes how wrestling continues to grow.

“This is a big tournament. I’m on the USA Wrestling state board. And, our numbers have grown this year,” Camp said. “Right now, we’re at 1,000 kids with USA Wrestling memberships. And, we have about 40 wrestling charter clubs in the state.”

The Magic City club is also coached by Andrew Cummings (West Florence coach) and Robert Parland (wrestling coach at St. Andrews). Parland recently offered SF female wrestler, Tyler Boswell, a scholarship.

“We’ve got a couple of athletes that I think should do pretty well this weekend,” Cummings said. “This will be the first time for a lot of them doing freestyle and Greco. But there still will be folk style, which is the way we wrestle during the high school season.”

