South Florence unveils new weight room

The room doubles as Armstrong’s classroom, Slaughter said, and the South Florence athletic director was glad that he could check off pretty much everything on the wish list.

“He teaches all of our weight lifting classes as well, so it’s a good academic room, so to speak, and it’s really, really good for our athletic programs,” Slaughter said. “We’ve got equipment in here that only he knows how he wants to use them.”

The football, boys’ and girls’ basketball, baseball and softball teams are already taking advantage of the new facility. The soccer team is expected to start in the next week or two, Slaughter added.

There wasn’t really one piece of equipment Armstrong wanted more than another, he said, adding it was almost like he didn’t want to “play favorites.”

“I would say that we were very lucky to get the leg press machine,” Armstrong did say. “It’s bilateral and unilateral, so if we have an athlete with any lower-body injuries, we can target that one specific leg.

“So if I had to say if there was one we got lucky with, that was it.”