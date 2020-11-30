South Florence unveils new weight room

FLORENCE, S.C. – One of Shawn Armstrong’s first assignments as the new South Florence High School strength and conditioning coordinator might have been the most daunting – and rewarding.
Armstrong helped design the Bruins’ new weight room, which was unveiled Monday night as part of an ongoing Florence One Schools upgrade project throughout the school district.
“This has been a great experience,” Armstrong said. “Coach (Cody) Slaughter, the administration here and (Superintendent) Dr. (Richard) O’Malley have all kind of let us build this thing from the ground up. ...
“Basically everything we ever wanted, we got. Very blessed and very gifted.”
Prior to housing the new weight room, the space was one used for ROTC and as a welding room at one point, Armstrong said, so a lot of construction had to take place before anything else.
“There used to be a square box room that we took down and a false wall that we took out to kind of open everything up,” he said. “We painted the walls and the ceiling to give it kind of a taller look, and they came in and tore the old floor up and put the new one down.
“The kids are super-excited, and they love it. They’ve been giving great effort in here. The functionality of the weight room is what we wanted – everything in here has a purpose.”
The room doubles as Armstrong’s classroom, Slaughter said, and the South Florence athletic director was glad that he could check off pretty much everything on the wish list.
“He teaches all of our weight lifting classes as well, so it’s a good academic room, so to speak, and it’s really, really good for our athletic programs,” Slaughter said. “We’ve got equipment in here that only he knows how he wants to use them.”
The football, boys’ and girls’ basketball, baseball and softball teams are already taking advantage of the new facility. The soccer team is expected to start in the next week or two, Slaughter added.
There wasn’t really one piece of equipment Armstrong wanted more than another, he said, adding it was almost like he didn’t want to “play favorites.”
“I would say that we were very lucky to get the leg press machine,” Armstrong did say. “It’s bilateral and unilateral, so if we have an athlete with any lower-body injuries, we can target that one specific leg.
“So if I had to say if there was one we got lucky with, that was it.”
The new weight room is also coinciding with the ongoing renovations to the new football stadium for the Bruins. The old lights were taken down Monday with new LED lights set to go up in their place.
“They’ll fire up and shut down much faster than the old lights,” Slaughter said. “We’re getting a new scoreboard, which I think is going to end up being 28-feet by 27-feet. It’s got a video board, it’s got a scoreboard and it’s going to be monopole – kind of look like a big digital scoreboard.”
The new field turf is also in its last phase, Slaughter added, with new bleachers (3,500 capacity on home side, 1,500 capacity on away side) replacing the old ones.
The existing concession stand will be torn down and replaced with two more stands for home and away fans slated to be built on the opposite end by the tennis courts.
A field house – capable of housing both home and away teams – is also set to go up in the coming months.
