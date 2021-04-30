 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Florence, West Florence baseball tied atop Region 6-4A
0 comments

South Florence, West Florence baseball tied atop Region 6-4A

{{featured_button_text}}
Resized_20210430003250_IMG_0577.jpeg

South Florence pitcher Mason Lynch went the distance while striking out four batters to earn the win. 

 SCOTT CHANCEY/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence and West Florence are tied atop 6-4A, each with four region games left.

That's because, on Friday, South won 2-1 against Hartsville while the Knights won 4-1 against North Myrtle Beach. If coach Kenny Gray's Bruins win out, they would be region champs. The Bruins play Myrtle Beach twice next week, and then play their final two region games against none other than the Knights, on May 10 and 13. 

On Friday, Jake Hardee's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning gave South the lead for good. It happened after Hartsville tied it in the top half, when Roddie Morris singled home Chapman Parker.

Meanwhile, South pitcher Mason Lynch turned in his second straight complete-game performance. After going the distance in last week's 4-2 win at Wilson, Lynch did it again Friday while striking out four.

Lynch's most important stand happened after the Chapman doubled to lead off the seventh. He advanced to third on teammate Alvee Fulwood's sacrifice bunt. But then, Lynch struck out Garrett Parker and induced Quez Hadley into a flyout to center, ending the game.

And at the plate, Lynch was as effective, helping to generate the Bruins' first run with a third-inning single. His courtesy runner, Cade Ardis, reached second on Landon Matthews' sacrifice bunt before scoring while Hardee reached on an error.

South's win Friday also equaled a single-season best 18 for Gray during his 23-year career. as coach. His Bruins had also reached that win total four previous times (2002, '06, '17, '18).

H;000;010;0--1;4;2

SF;001;010;x--2;4;0

WP -- Mason Lynch (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 1 BB). LP -- Owen Taylor (6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 3 BB).

LEADING HITTERS -- H: Chapman Parker 3-3, 2B. Roddi Morris 1-2, RBI. SF: Luke Miller 1-1, 2B; Jake Hardee 1-3, RBI.

RECORDS: H 12-4 overall, 5-3 Region 6-4A; SF 18-3, 6-2.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert