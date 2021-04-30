South Florence, West Florence baseball tied atop Region 6-4A

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence and West Florence are tied atop 6-4A, each with four region games left.

That's because, on Friday, South won 2-1 against Hartsville while the Knights won 4-1 against North Myrtle Beach. If coach Kenny Gray's Bruins win out, they would be region champs. The Bruins play Myrtle Beach twice next week, and then play their final two region games against none other than the Knights, on May 10 and 13.

On Friday, Jake Hardee's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning gave South the lead for good. It happened after Hartsville tied it in the top half, when Roddie Morris singled home Chapman Parker.

Meanwhile, South pitcher Mason Lynch turned in his second straight complete-game performance. After going the distance in last week's 4-2 win at Wilson, Lynch did it again Friday while striking out four.

Lynch's most important stand happened after the Chapman doubled to lead off the seventh. He advanced to third on teammate Alvee Fulwood's sacrifice bunt. But then, Lynch struck out Garrett Parker and induced Quez Hadley into a flyout to center, ending the game.