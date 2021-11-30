South Florence, West Florence wrestling start seasons Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – As West Florence and South Florence prepare for their first-ever, regular-season wrestling matches Wednesday, excitement is abound.
West coach Andrew Cummings said 21 wrestlers are on his team, and every weight class will be represented when the Knights host Aynor and Manning at 6:30 p.m. South Florence coach Marquise Camp, meanwhile, said his team has 30, but the Bruins are currently unable to fill the 106-pound slot for the Bruins’ 6 p.m. home matches against Socastee and Dreher.
Wilson, meanwhile, will compete in its first regular-season match 9 a.m. Saturday at Marion.
The majority of the South and West competitors are new to the sport.
“It has been a whirlwind, here,” Cummings said. “The staff is excited, and the students are excited about it. And, the team is especially excited to get going and compete in matches.”
That same enthusiasm is at South.
“It’s going to be interesting for us,” Camp said. “We’ve competed in some preseason stuff, and they’re getting comfortable around it, and the kids love it. They especially love the conditioning. Everybody has fallen in love with it. For a first-year team, I think we have the potential to shock some people.”
According to both coaches, getting used to regular-season matches is just as valuable as results.
“Anything we can accomplish is an overachievement, already, for a first year,” Camp said. “And, I think we can overachieve a lot.”
“Wrestle hard and don’t worry so much about winning and losing,” Cummings added. “I want our wrestlers to focus on the things they can be good at. The focus I want our wrestlers to have in the openers are fighting hard for the whole six minutes and not giving up.”
One South Florence wrestler to watch is Grant McDonald in the 138 weight class.
“He’s a solid kid; he has a judo background,” Camp said. “He is very coachable, just like the rest of his teammates. I think he’s going to be a pleasant surprise for a lot of people.”
West, meanwhile, has two of its competitors with wrestling experience from another state: Aden Swisher (Virginia) and Dean Alvarado (New York).
Alvarado will wrestle at 145.
“That kid is going to be a stud,” Cummings said of Alvarado. “He’s got very good chain wrestling; that’s where he stands above. He can chain his moves together, and one move leads to another move. And Aden also has a lot of potential. They’re going to be two of my better performers this year.”