South Florence, West Florence wrestling start seasons Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – As West Florence and South Florence prepare for their first-ever, regular-season wrestling matches Wednesday, excitement is abound.

West coach Andrew Cummings said 21 wrestlers are on his team, and every weight class will be represented when the Knights host Aynor and Manning at 6:30 p.m. South Florence coach Marquise Camp, meanwhile, said his team has 30, but the Bruins are currently unable to fill the 106-pound slot for the Bruins’ 6 p.m. home matches against Socastee and Dreher.

Wilson, meanwhile, will compete in its first regular-season match 9 a.m. Saturday at Marion.

The majority of the South and West competitors are new to the sport.

“It has been a whirlwind, here,” Cummings said. “The staff is excited, and the students are excited about it. And, the team is especially excited to get going and compete in matches.”

That same enthusiasm is at South.

“It’s going to be interesting for us,” Camp said. “We’ve competed in some preseason stuff, and they’re getting comfortable around it, and the kids love it. They especially love the conditioning. Everybody has fallen in love with it. For a first-year team, I think we have the potential to shock some people.”