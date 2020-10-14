South Florence, Wilson focus on themselves while preparing for Friday's game

FLORENCE, S.C. — Fresh off his first win as South Florence’s coach, Drew Marlowe is hardly in a celebratory mood.
“Our focus has turned pretty quickly to Wilson,” Marlowe said of the Bruins’ next opponent in the Morning News Game of the Week. “Wilson’s a quality opponent that deserves our full attention, and that’s where we are right now.”
Although the Bruins (1-2 overall, 1-2 Region 6-4A) won 51-19 against Darlington last week, Marlowe expressed plenty of concern about his team.
“First and foremost, we’ve got to have stronger starts on offense,” said Marlowe, whose team fell behind 12-0 in the first quarter against the Falcons. “We’ve changed some things in practice, and will change some things in pregame in hopes of a more positive effect. We’re still searching for answers, in that respect.”
Marlowe is particularly frustrated with his defense in third-down situations.
“When we get out opponent into third-and-long situations, we’ve got to get off the freaking field,” Marlowe said. “We’re not a good third-down defense right now. So, when we have an opportunity to get our opponent’s offense off the field, we’ve got to get them off the field.”
After Wilson’s 38-7 homecoming loss last week to North Myrtle Beach (the Tigers’ second consecutive homecoming loss after winning their first two under coach Derek Howard), Howard has preached on similar themes.
“We’ve been talking about paying more attention to detail,” Howard said. “It’s just part of the growth process. We’ve got some kids that are playing some spots for us, and this is their first time in those situations to make a play. And in so many ways, they’re going about it the right way and knowing what they’re supposed to do. But it’s the small things that prevent them from making the plays we need them to make.”
But South Florence and Wilson (1-2, 1-2) have established playmakers: Bruins quarterback LaNorris Sellers and Tigers quarterback Zayshaun Rice.
“They’ve got a really good quarterback in Zayshaun and a bunch of good wide receivers,” Marlowe said of the senior. “We’ve got to keep (Rice) in the pocket and not let him run around and make big plays on us. Our ability to keep him in the pocket will be key for us.”
Howard, meanwhile, has his concerns about containing Sellers, a sophomore who accounted for five touchdowns (three passing) and totaled 193 yards through the air against Darlington.
“He has definitely matured since his freshman year, when he started then,” Howard said. “You can tell they’ve put a lot on him and come and go as he does, just as we do with Zayshaun. (Sellers) has a very strong arm, and he’s a playmaker and has the ability to be extremely accurate. And he’s got some quality players he can throw to.”
And like it is at South Florence, Howard sees too many urgent things his team needs to focus on to consider long-term momentum a win like Friday’s could bring.
“We obviously want to be able to get this win and then add a second after that,” Howard said. “Our focus right now is real narrow and real small. Right now, it’s South Florence. Last week, it was North Myrtle Beach. I told the kids we don’t need any fair-weather football players on our team right now.
“We’ve got to focus on us and work on us,” he added. “We’ve got to work on getting better every week. This game is no launching paid toward the rest of the season. There’s just this game, the most important game on our schedule. And once we get through this game, we’ll set our sights on the next game.”
