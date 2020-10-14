South Florence, Wilson focus on themselves while preparing for Friday's game

“We’ve been talking about paying more attention to detail,” Howard said. “It’s just part of the growth process. We’ve got some kids that are playing some spots for us, and this is their first time in those situations to make a play. And in so many ways, they’re going about it the right way and knowing what they’re supposed to do. But it’s the small things that prevent them from making the plays we need them to make.”

But South Florence and Wilson (1-2, 1-2) have established playmakers: Bruins quarterback LaNorris Sellers and Tigers quarterback Zayshaun Rice.

“They’ve got a really good quarterback in Zayshaun and a bunch of good wide receivers,” Marlowe said of the senior. “We’ve got to keep (Rice) in the pocket and not let him run around and make big plays on us. Our ability to keep him in the pocket will be key for us.”

Howard, meanwhile, has his concerns about containing Sellers, a sophomore who accounted for five touchdowns (three passing) and totaled 193 yards through the air against Darlington.