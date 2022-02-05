South Florence wrestler Tyler Boswell places 2nd in girls' state tournament in her class

Boswell competed at 138 in dual matches and recorded wins against male wrestlers from A.C. Flora, Chesterfield and Georgetown. And in a preliminary match against North Myrtle Beach, Tyler beat a Chiefs female wrestler by decision.

“She’s just got that attitude; I like that she has a tough attitude,” Camp said. “Wrestling is blue collar. She’s a 100-percent, blue collar-type of kid. She’s hard working, and she gets out there and works hard, doesn’t complain about anything. She can make something out of nothing and get it done.”

Camp also thought Tyler could get it done in the state women’s wrestling tournament.

“I told her she was going to make it to the state final, and she looked at me like I was crazy,” Camp said. “But I said she knew what to do. She had been busting her butt, and it’s going to pay off. And, it did.”

In the 141 girls’ class, Tyler won her first match by decision. Then, she won the second by pin to reach the final.

But in the championship match, she lost by decision.