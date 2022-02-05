South Florence wrestler Tyler Boswell places 2nd in girls' state tournament in her class

FLORENCE, S.C. – The look. A coach knows it when he sees it.
And Tyler Boswell has the look; how could South Florence wrestling coach Marquise Camp ignore it?
“Tough as nails,” Camp said.
Boswell, a South Florence junior, played soccer last year and had planned on doing that again this spring.
Not if Camp could help it. He wanted Boswell on his wrestling team, so he made that known whenever he could.
Eventually, it worked. So, the student came up to him one day between classes and said, “I’ll be there today.”
That’s all Camp needed to know.
“We’ll get you some practice gear,” he responded.
Boswell thought succeeding in wrestling is possible. And to the junior, that’s all that mattered.
So what if Boswell is currently the lone female wrestler in any of the Florence One School programs?
She went 4-2 in regular-season dual meets and recently placed second in the state girls’ tournament for 141 pounds.
Did she beat any boys? Of course, she did.
But Boswell doesn’t dwell too much on that. The only thing that matters to her in is winning.
“I get the enjoyment of beating anybody, really,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who it is. But my growth really comes a lot more from losing. I can think back and analyze how they beat me and what I need to do to get better and stronger, and up my skill so when the next match is here, it’s not going to come out with that outcome.”
Soccer can now be taken off Boswell’s spring schedule. She’ll be practicing and competing on the mat whenever she can from now on.
It’s the athletic arena she had been searching for all along.
GROWING UP
With a younger brother, Ashton, that created plenty of so-called backyard brawls at the family household.
Unabashed, Tyler said she won most of the time.
“I’d just push him on the ground; he'd go cry for mom. That was pretty much the end of it,” she said, laughing. “But at the end, I guess mom won most of the time by breaking it up.”
The mother, Jenna, noticed a lot of energy in her daughter.
“She’s always been a mauler,” Jenna said.
By the time Tyler entered high school, soccer was her favorite sport. But when wrestling was introduced for the first time, she became intrigued.
While shooting basketball with a friend, Camp approached Boswell and asked her if she had wrestled before.
After the answer was no, Camp responded, “Do you want to?”
“I had never really thought about it before that,” Tyler said.
As a result, Tyler began talking about it with her mother, who at first was hesitant.
“It took me about two weeks to convince my mom to even let me show up at practice,” she said.
Then, at school in December, after the team had already completed in two or three matches, Boswell walked up to Camp and told him she was coming out for the team.
But Boswell had told her mother all she was planning to do was watch practice.
“I came home from practice; I definitely against what she told me and did participate in practice, and she told me she wasn’t happy,” Tyler said. “I came home and said, ‘Mom, I did this and that,’ and she said, ‘I told you not do ANY of that.’”
Jenna, since then, has had a change of heart.
“Since I did not give the A-OK, I was a little taken aback when she got home and told me,” Jenna said. “But after seeing how excited she was about this new sport opportunity, I couldn’t be too angry.”
THE TRAINING
Tyler quickly learned wrestling practice can be more intense than soccer practice.
“There is running shape, and there is like, wrestling shape,” she said. “It’s a different experience because you’re not only moving your weight around, but you’re also moving another person’s body weight around. I was exhausted after the first practice.”
Within the first few days of practice, she wrestled against one of her teammates, Eli White. He pinned her in less than a minute.
“I got beat bad,” Tyler said. “After that, I said, ‘I’ve got to get better at that; I don’t want to lose.’”
White also recalled that first time wrestling against Tyler.
“I had been wrestling for like three months before Tyler joined,” White said. “She lacked experience at the time. She’s definitely not weak in any shape or form. She could lift me up and slam me if she wanted to. But I used a reversal move on her to win.”
By the next time they wrestled against Tyler was ready after coaches concentrated on catching her up to speed since she joined the team late.
“It was probably two or three weeks into wrestling, and I used the only move I knew how to do,” Tyler said. “It was a double, into a half. I threw that the first time, and I thought that was cool.”
And, it resulted in a win over White.
“I was not expecting it,” White said. “She just turned me around and pinned me. I was thinking since she was new that there’s no way she’s going to pin me. But she had a lot better technique than I expected.”
That quickly made White a believer in Tyler’s ability
“I think she has a lot of potential,” White said. “I was thinking, ‘Wow, if she sticks with this, she could really be good.’”
Jenna, meanwhile, sees Tyler’s win over White as a win. Nothing but a win.
“Beating a male wrestler is the same as beating a female wrestler,” Jenna said. “To everyone else, it’s supposed to be like this big deal. But her strength is her strength. It’s either going to win out, or it’s not.”
ON TO THE REGULAR SEASON
Boswell competed at 138 in dual matches and recorded wins against male wrestlers from A.C. Flora, Chesterfield and Georgetown. And in a preliminary match against North Myrtle Beach, Tyler beat a Chiefs female wrestler by decision.
“She’s just got that attitude; I like that she has a tough attitude,” Camp said. “Wrestling is blue collar. She’s a 100-percent, blue collar-type of kid. She’s hard working, and she gets out there and works hard, doesn’t complain about anything. She can make something out of nothing and get it done.”
Camp also thought Tyler could get it done in the state women’s wrestling tournament.
“I told her she was going to make it to the state final, and she looked at me like I was crazy,” Camp said. “But I said she knew what to do. She had been busting her butt, and it’s going to pay off. And, it did.”
In the 141 girls’ class, Tyler won her first match by decision. Then, she won the second by pin to reach the final.
But in the championship match, she lost by decision.
“She fought really hard, and I can’t say anything else other than I’ll come back next year stronger and more ready to fight for that one,” Tyler said. “It was crazy because I fully went into the tournament thinking that maybe I’d get past the first round and that would be it. But getting that far and getting to wrestle against the best girl in the tournament was a surreal experience. I did not expect that to happen.”
THE FUTURE
Now, Tyler expects success to happen and has gained a profound appreciation for her new sport.
“This is an individual sport. When I mess up, my mistakes are my own,” Tyler said. “There’s nobody to blame them on. It keeps me accountable; it keeps me motivated to continue working because it keeps me from saying, ‘It’s their fault this happened.' It always shows me personally what I need to get better at.”
Although Tyler might not see herself as a trailblazer, Camp does.
“Hopefully, she’ll inspire a lot of other females to come out for wrestling, and we can have a girls’ club here at South Florence and keep moving forward with the sport,” Camp said.
White agrees.
“I think the statement she’s putting out is anybody can be good at anything,” White said. “There’s no set gender to a sport.”
In sports, athletes learn about themselves. In Tyler’s case, this is no different.
“However far I think I can go, and however far I think I can push myself, there’s a whole new limit of how far I can go,” Tyler said. “If I think I’m tired and I can’t do it anymore, I can push past that. That’s not just in wrestling, that’s in school and regular life. So, it’s really been cool to see that if I even think about giving up or quitting, I can push past that and get to the next level.”