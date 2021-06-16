South Florence's Angelle Siders named an MVP in North-South All-Star Softball Game

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence infielder Angelle Siders had something to prove.
The recent graduate was selected to play in the Class 4A/3A North-South All-Star Softball Game, but she was not honored as all-state.
During Tuesday’s two games while playing for the South squad, Siders played well enough to be named her team’s MVP.
“I’m pretty excited; I worked really hard to get where I’m at,” said Siders, who has committed to continue her softball career at Francis Marion University.
During Tuesday’s games Siders started at second base, and then third – all for her coach, Bobby Jones, who also coached her at South Florence.
“I was very comfortable because of that,” Siders said. “I felt very happy because he understood me. I was nervous about possibly going there and playing for a coach who didn’t know what I could do. But coach Jones put me where he knew I could play, and he didn’t play me out of my position. I was in my comfort zone because of that.”
So much so, Siders said, she made seven outs in the first game. After going 1 for 3, she motivated herself to do better at the plate in Game 2. That resulted in what she said was a 3-for-3 performance, including a double and RBI. South won 5-2 in the first game, but lost 8-7 in nine innings in the second contest.
“I told myself that I had to play my best because everybody would be there,” Siders said. “I wanted to show off all of my talents.”
Jones believes she did just that.
“She did it all. She stole bases and made every defensive play and played all-out great games,” Jones said. “She proved she is one of the best players in the state.”
Siders’ phone wore out from all the congratulatory texts Tuesday, so she didn’t get to tell Francis Marion softball coach Stacey Vallee about her accomplishment until Wednesday.
Since Siders will soon sign with the Patriots, a performance like Tuesday’s will only grow her confidence as she prepares for college ball.
“I’m pretty confident because I faced some really good athletes and some really good pitching,” Siders said. “So, I feel confident I can walk onto Francis Marion’s field and be able to help out the team.”
Turns out, Siders also got the last laugh on that all-state snub.
“It was a pretty cool ending because, at first, I was a little upset to end my high school career and not be all-state,” Siders said. “I was selected to play in the all-star game, but not all-state. So, to turn around and win MVP for my all-star team, that was pretty good.”