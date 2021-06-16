South Florence's Angelle Siders named an MVP in North-South All-Star Softball Game

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence infielder Angelle Siders had something to prove.

The recent graduate was selected to play in the Class 4A/3A North-South All-Star Softball Game, but she was not honored as all-state.

During Tuesday’s two games while playing for the South squad, Siders played well enough to be named her team’s MVP.

“I’m pretty excited; I worked really hard to get where I’m at,” said Siders, who has committed to continue her softball career at Francis Marion University.

During Tuesday’s games Siders started at second base, and then third – all for her coach, Bobby Jones, who also coached her at South Florence.

“I was very comfortable because of that,” Siders said. “I felt very happy because he understood me. I was nervous about possibly going there and playing for a coach who didn’t know what I could do. But coach Jones put me where he knew I could play, and he didn’t play me out of my position. I was in my comfort zone because of that.”