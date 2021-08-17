South Florence's Bruin Stadium to be half capacity for football opener

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence High School announced today its debut football game at Bruin Stadium against Bluffton will be at half capacity, shrinking it from 5,000 to 2,500.
Tickets, costing $6, can be purchased for the game here: https://www.f1s.org/southflorencebruins
Bruin Stadium will be limited to 50% capacity or approximately 2500 spectators on Friday August 20 vs Bluffton. Please use the link below to purchase tickets for Friday night's game, we urge you not to wait until game day to purchase your tickets.
