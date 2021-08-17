 Skip to main content
South Florence's Bruin Stadium to be half capacity for football opener
breaking top story

New South Florence Logo sf

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence High School announced today its debut football game at Bruin Stadium against Bluffton will be at half capacity, shrinking it from 5,000 to 2,500.

Tickets, costing $6, can be purchased for the game here: https://www.f1s.org/southflorencebruins

South Florence High Athletics
 
@sfhathletics
·
3h
 
Bruin Stadium will be limited to 50% capacity or approximately 2500 spectators on Friday August 20 vs Bluffton. Please use the link below to purchase tickets for Friday night's game, we urge you not to wait until game day to purchase your tickets.
Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

