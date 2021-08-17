South Florence's Bruin Stadium to host 50% capacity in opener

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence will debut at 7 p.m. Friday at its new Bruin Stadium against Bluffton in front of 50% capacity, according to school athletic director Cody Slaughter.
The stadium is built to host 5,000 fans, so that drops the maximum attendance to 2,500.
Slaughter said the decision to do that was a collaborative one by him and Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. It’s uncertain if that will be the plan for Wilson and West Florence, which are set for their stadium regular-season football debuts Saturday and Aug. 27, respectively.
Wilson, which was supposed to host Hilton Head on Saturday, is still looking for a new opponent after Hilton Head’s team went into COVID-19 protocol.
West Florence, which opens its season on the road Friday at Lexington, was scheduled to host Region 6-5A teams Conway on the 27th, and Carolina Forest on Sept. 3. But those two teams changed their schedules and canceled out after their region elected for its teams to play each other. The Knights are still looking for replacements for those teams.
One team, at least, has found a replacement opponent for Friday. Latta will play at Marlboro County. And because of the Region 6-5A deal, Myrtle Beach has found a new opponent for next week: fellow powerhouse Dillon, with the Wildcats hosting.
Slaughter, meanwhile, talked about the factors that went into the decision to limit South Florence’s football capacity for Friday.
“We were just looking at the COVID numbers and the readiness of the stadium, and that there will probably be a bunch of rain Friday night, so that prompted us to decide to do that,” Slaughter said.
He then talked about how unnerving a time this is, as – as things earlier this week have proved – that anything can happen with football schedules.
“I can tell you it’s 6:34 right now. And at 6:35, it could change,” said Slaughter, whose team was not scheduled to face a Region 6-5A team this season. “You never know when you’re going to get that call, or if you’re going to have to make that call. All of this is fluid. It’s kind of the unknown we’re experiencing. It’s kind of like Region 6-5A making its decision to move around the games. That affected a bunch of schools, and at the time before they changed everything, we all thought everything was set.”
Just as football teams focus on one day at a time, coaches and athletic directors are now taking it one minute – or even a second – at a time.
“So many things are in motion. You don’t know what other districts are going to do,” Slaughter said. “We’re preparing to have a game against Bluffton, and that’s all we can do: Focus on it.”