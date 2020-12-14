South Florence's Caelin Sloan earns All-America honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – In the eighth grade, Caelin Sloan ate some jelly beans and then set three South Florence track records.

Turns out, that helps just as much in cross country. Downing six jelly beans 30 minutes before the USATF Cross-Country Nationals in Paris, Kentucky, she finished 22nd (20:07) and earned All-America honors for the girls’ 15-16-year-old age division. The top 25 finishers in each event are All-Americans.

The South Florence sophomore placed third at region and was second in the Florence One Schools championship competition.

“It was an eight-hour drive there, but this was one of my best races this year,” Sloan said. “I felt strong during it and didn’t give up. I just kept using that mindset through the whole race to see how well I could do.”

This was Sloan’s first time competing in this event. Because of the pandemic, anyone was eligible to enter. So, Sloan took advantage of it.

“After the high school season, I started training with the Florence Track Club and did a lot of real hard training days. I did really intense speed-work days, long runs, tempo runs and lots of other different runs to help prepare me for this meet.”