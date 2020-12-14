South Florence's Caelin Sloan earns All-America honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – In the eighth grade, Caelin Sloan ate some jelly beans and then set three South Florence track records.
Turns out, that helps just as much in cross country. Downing six jelly beans 30 minutes before the USATF Cross-Country Nationals in Paris, Kentucky, she finished 22nd (20:07) and earned All-America honors for the girls’ 15-16-year-old age division. The top 25 finishers in each event are All-Americans.
The South Florence sophomore placed third at region and was second in the Florence One Schools championship competition.
“It was an eight-hour drive there, but this was one of my best races this year,” Sloan said. “I felt strong during it and didn’t give up. I just kept using that mindset through the whole race to see how well I could do.”
This was Sloan’s first time competing in this event. Because of the pandemic, anyone was eligible to enter. So, Sloan took advantage of it.
“After the high school season, I started training with the Florence Track Club and did a lot of real hard training days. I did really intense speed-work days, long runs, tempo runs and lots of other different runs to help prepare me for this meet.”
Suffice to say, Sloan was extremely proud of her result.
“It felt so good to accomplish this,” Sloan said. “I’ve earned All-America honors in USATF race-walk in 2017 (in Kansas) and 2018 (in North Carolina). It’s nice to do well in events like these.”
Count Bruins cross country coach Kenny Gray as one who is also proud.
“I thought it was just awesome for how she did this weekend, for her to be a sophomore,” Gray said. “And for her to achieve that kind of time on a hilly course. She did such a great job.”
Sloan now has something else big planned for her 16th birthday on Jan. 12.
Such as, running 16 miles.
“I heard of a girl running a half-marathon (13.1 miles) on her 13th birthday, so I thought of attempting something like that for me to turn 16,” Sloan said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!