South Florence's Caelin Sloan eyes state track championship

FLORENCE, S.C. – Caelin Sloan made up her mind.

In Saturday’s Class 4A, 1,600-meter race, she was going to break from the pack and set the tone. If somebody passed her, so be it.

No matter that defending state champion Hannah Vroon, of James Island, was behind her.

And then, Vroon got closer.

And closer.

For the final 400 meters, Sloan was pushing as fast as she could to hold Vroon off.

But it worked. Sloan won her first lower-state championship with a personal-best (and school record) time of 5 minutes, 10.43 seconds Saturday at Wilson High School.

Sloan also won the 3,200 at 11:10.60 (her personal best was 10:57.14 while winning this year’s region meet).

But before this past Saturday’s 3,200, the South Florence junior needed to catch her breath from the 1,600.

“I went out and wanted to make sure I got out in front before I was a hundred meters in,” Sloan said. “I probably went out a little too hard. But I slowed down a little bit. About 600 meters in, I probably slowed down a bit for the next 600 meters. But that last 400 meters, I was trying to give it all I had to get to the finish line.”

Vroon almost got side-by-side with Sloan before finishing second at 2:22.19.

“I thought I could feel her closing in,” Sloan said. “I started to hear people yelling for her. And, I try to hear for that so I can tell how close the others are. And then, I knew I had to pick it up because I could hear her coming. That last 100 meters, I knew she was right there. If she was going to pass me, she was going to pass me. But I was just going to give it all I had to get to the finish line and set a (personal record).”

Sloan’s start to the lower-state 1,600 might have posted a challenge late in the race. But that’s how she said her coaches want her to approach starts.

“I just think that helped me secure my spot for at least to be in the top two,” Sloan said. “I knew (Vroon) was going to be right there. So, my goal was just to go out, and not go sprinting, and see what kind of gap I could make in the beginning. But definitely, between now and Saturday’s state meet, I’m going to work on that second and third lap.”

There isn’t much time to make major adjustments. But Sloan thinks these adjustments are minor.

“Although my coach likes for me to go out strong, sometimes I go out too fast,” Sloan said. “I think I went about the right pace in this race because my first lap was at 1:15. And that’s my goal pace because I’d love to go five minutes flat or under – or 1:15 per lap. Just keep that first-lap pace and pick it up the last three – and try to drop my time.”

Sloan already has had a stellar career in track, as well as cross-country. In track, she’s a six-time region champion, and has been all-region five times in cross-country. She also finished sixth in the Rising Stars two-mile race at the New Balance Indoor Nationals. Not only does she hold school records in the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and javelin, add girls' cross-country to that list.

But Sloan would be the first to say her biggest would be if she could win state in one of her distance events this Saturday at Columbia’s Spring Valley High School.

“To win a state championship would be the biggest thing I’ve ever done,” Sloan said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.