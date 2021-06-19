South Florence's Kenny Gray is Morning News Baseball Coach of the Year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Although we lost, we really came out of that thinking we could hang with anybody,” Gray said.

Then South won a spring tourney at Chesterfield.

“After that, things kind of snowballed,” Gray said. “We were hitting the ball really well and were throwing really well off the mound. We had a couple of close games after spring break. But as the season progressed, the guys just grew more confident.”

Another determining factor was sweeping Hartsville.

“Hartsville has an unbelievable baseball program. Beating them surely gave our guys a boost of confidence that they can play with anybody," Gray said.

With different players stepping up at different times, it all built up to the Bruins clinching region with a win over rival West Florence.

“I’ll be honest with you; this season ranks as one of the best I’ve ever been a part of,” Gray said. “Our pitchers, Aydin Palmer and Mason Lynch, kept us in ballgames and did an unbelievable job. If you look back on the season, we won a lot of one-run games. You don’t do that if you don’t have two guys on the mound who are throwing well and playing good defense.”

But it was more than even that.