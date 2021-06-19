South Florence's Kenny Gray is Morning News Baseball Coach of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence coach Kenny Gray thought his team would be good.
But how good?
The Bruins proved how good they were by winning the region championship in the extremely competitive 6-4A. They also won 15 games in a row (10 of them region) after starting 0-2 in the 6-4A slate.
Not bad for a squad picked to finish fifth in that region.
Overcoming the odds, as well as that slow region start, is just a couple of things that make Gray the Morning News Baseball Coach of the Year.
Among Gray's other accomplishments this year were earning the 300th win of his 23-year career, as well as his program winning a spring tournament for the first time under him.
Just so happens, in his 23rd year coaching, Gray also set a personal record for most single-season wins with 23 (South finished 23-5).
“Looking back on the season, one of the things that really stood out to me was how our guys jelled as a team,” Gray said. “They put in a lot of work, and we had a lot of ground to make up after losing last season to COVID.”
The turning point was being swept in a two-game series by North Myrtle Beach to start the region schedule.
“Although we lost, we really came out of that thinking we could hang with anybody,” Gray said.
Then South won a spring tourney at Chesterfield.
“After that, things kind of snowballed,” Gray said. “We were hitting the ball really well and were throwing really well off the mound. We had a couple of close games after spring break. But as the season progressed, the guys just grew more confident.”
Another determining factor was sweeping Hartsville.
“Hartsville has an unbelievable baseball program. Beating them surely gave our guys a boost of confidence that they can play with anybody," Gray said.
With different players stepping up at different times, it all built up to the Bruins clinching region with a win over rival West Florence.
“I’ll be honest with you; this season ranks as one of the best I’ve ever been a part of,” Gray said. “Our pitchers, Aydin Palmer and Mason Lynch, kept us in ballgames and did an unbelievable job. If you look back on the season, we won a lot of one-run games. You don’t do that if you don’t have two guys on the mound who are throwing well and playing good defense.”
But it was more than even that.
“We threw numerous runners out at the plate that helped us be able to win close ballgames,” said Gray, who was also 2003’s Morning News Baseball Coach of the Year. “If one part of our game wasn’t going too well, the other two parts would make up for it.