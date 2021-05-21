South Florence's McWhite, Darlington's Lacy win SCHSL state track titles

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In Friday’s SCHSL Class 4A state track meet, South Florence’s Tyae McWhite won the boys’ high hurdles, and Darlington junior Rileigh Lacy won the girls’ pole vault at Spring Valley High School.

McWhite’s time was 15.23 seconds, and Lacy’s height was a personal-best 12 feet. She also won state as a Darlington freshman at 10-6.

McWhite’s race was one of challenges as he did not have a clean leap over any of his hurdles.

“I thought my start was pretty good, but then after hitting each hurdle, my three steps in between had to be clean and perfect,” McWhite said. “After I got over the final hurdle, I went as fast as I could toward the finish line.

“The race was actually a lot closer than I expected,” he added. “I’m usually finishing in the 14s. But I’m happy to still finish first.”

McWhite was Class 5A’s top high hurdler last year, but never got the chance to win state that year because the pandemic canceled that championship meet.

“It’s very special to win after all that happened last year,” McWhite said. “Now, I’m ready to get back next year and try to do it again.”