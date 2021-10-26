South Florence's offensive line, run game continue to improve despite offensive injuries

FLORENCE, S.C. – There were two big areas of improvement that South Florence football coach Drew Marlowe knew needed to be addressed in the offseason.
One was shoring up the Bruins’ defense, which has seen a strong turnaround this year. South Florence is allowing an average of only 14.9 points per game.
The other was improving the offensive line, and by extension the running game.
“We did not run the ball well at all last year,” Marlowe said. “… I think that a different mentality – one where we come into a game and we want to run the football, and our kids understand that. They’ve kind of adopted that mentality now.
“We’ve done better, but we still have to improve. We have to do it for four quarters.”
South Florence (7-2, 4-1) is set to travel to rival West Florence (6-2, 3-2) on Friday for a key Region 6-4A showdown. The Bruins had a shot at the region title last week but lost 21-17 to Myrtle Beach.
Even so, it was another steppingstone for an offensive unit that has already had to face a lot of adversity.
Starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers, a Virginia commitment, went down five games into the season and will not return.
In that same game against North Myrtle Beach, starting running back Tyae McWhite hurt his ankle and has not been healthy enough to return to the starting role since either.
“The more adversity we get, the harder we strive,” sophomore left guard Connor Jones said. “With LaNorris going down, yeah, it was a blow, but we found something within us that kind of said, ‘Hey, that’s adversity, but we’ve got to keep moving.’”
The turnaround started in the offseason where the new South Florence weight room provided the first big step.
“That’s probably made the biggest difference overall,” Marlowe said. “Coach (Shawn) Armstrong, my strength coach, has done just a phenomenal job with all of our players, and it’s made a huge difference.”
The biggest boost might have been to the team’s confidence, Jones said.
“We’re bigger, faster, stronger,” he said. “That helps. We’re faster off the ball, and we’re able to hit people first. The more we’re able to move people, the better off we’ll be and the more confidence we’ll have.”
There have been some ups and downs at times this season, but overall Marlowe is pleased with the unit’s progression. South Florence has rushed for 2,306 yards and 28 touchdowns – averaging 256.2 yards per game on the ground.
McWhite has 671 yards, with most of that total coming before the injury, but Malik Terry has stepped into the starting role seamlessly and ranks among the Pee Dee leaders with 864 yards rushing.
“He’s a big, strong kid,” Marlowe said of Terry. “He’s gotten better every week. He’s learn to run the ball inside better, and I think that really has played a part in his success the last two weeks. He’s gained a lot of yards and a lot of tough yards for us. He’s done a great job of moving the chains for us.”
Terry has also gained confidence behind an offensive line that’s much more cohesive than it was last season, Jones said. The Bruins feature a young corps with three sophomores in Jones, Rodney Lesane (TE) and Justin Joe (C) along with juniors Nate McGee (RG) and Hunter McClary (RT).
Left tackle Dy’Quavyon Dickens is the lone senior among the group, meaning most will return next year along with fullbacks Shikeem Shilow (Jr.) and Noah Moore (Soph.).
“We’ve all bonded together and really starting becoming one (unit),” Jones said. “We’re continuing to grow and it’s become much more of a brotherhood – more of a ‘we’ instead of an ‘I’ group.
“That’s helped us a lot, because it’s one less adversity we have to deal with.”