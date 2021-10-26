South Florence's offensive line, run game continue to improve despite offensive injuries

FLORENCE, S.C. – There were two big areas of improvement that South Florence football coach Drew Marlowe knew needed to be addressed in the offseason.

One was shoring up the Bruins’ defense, which has seen a strong turnaround this year. South Florence is allowing an average of only 14.9 points per game.

The other was improving the offensive line, and by extension the running game.

“We did not run the ball well at all last year,” Marlowe said. “… I think that a different mentality – one where we come into a game and we want to run the football, and our kids understand that. They’ve kind of adopted that mentality now.

“We’ve done better, but we still have to improve. We have to do it for four quarters.”

South Florence (7-2, 4-1) is set to travel to rival West Florence (6-2, 3-2) on Friday for a key Region 6-4A showdown. The Bruins had a shot at the region title last week but lost 21-17 to Myrtle Beach.

Even so, it was another steppingstone for an offensive unit that has already had to face a lot of adversity.

Starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers, a Virginia commitment, went down five games into the season and will not return.