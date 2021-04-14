South Florence's Payton Perry throws 2-hitter in win over Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Payton Perry didn’t appear fazed while talking about her two-hitter and the Bruins’ 2-1 win Tuesday against previously undefeated Darlington.
The eighth-grader sure wasn’t distracted during the game, going the distance and throwing a no-hitter through six innings.
“She’s a middle-schooler, she did great,” South coach Bobby Jones said. “This is probably the greatest game she has ever pitched. An eighth-grader? Not bad.”
Not bad at all, as Perry struck out four batters.
“I feel like our defense did well; we had some big plays with them going up and catching the balls,” Perry said, referring to plays like Gracelyn Flowers racing from shortstop toward the Bruins’ dugout to catch a fly ball. “I’m really thankful to have an offense and defense to do their job so I don’t have to worry about anything.”
South (9-4 overall, 1-0 region) and Darlington (11-1, 4-1) face each other again at 6 p.m. Friday on the Falcons’ field.
On Tuesday, after missing on a couple of opportunities to score, South took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third after Darlington got the Bruins’ first two batters out. Larissa Siders singled (she finished 2 for 3), Flowers walked, and Katie Catoe’s RBI single made it 1-0.
Darlington had a chance to tie it in the top of the fifth after Madie Andrews drew a walk. Her courtesy runner, Whittney Turner, reached second on teammate Amber Rogers’ sacrifice bunt. Turner, however, was ruled out on an interference call after running into Flowers after she fielded a ball hit by Ashton Goodwin.
Perry struck out the next batter to end the Falcons’ threat, and South Florence produced its final run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly by Delany Timmons.
Darlington (11-1, 4-1) scored its first run in the top of the seventh, with two outs, on a Rogers single up the middle. But Goodwin popped out to end the game.
“They came ready to play, they had a good game plan, and we didn’t show up to play. We didn’t get a hit until the last inning,” Falcons coach Tim Wiley said. “They played well and pitched good, I’m not going to take anything away from them. But we are better hitters than we showed tonight.”
D;000;000;1—1-2-1
SF;001;010;x—2-5-0
WP — Payton Perry (7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB). LP — Madie Andrews
Andrews (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 3 BB).
LEADING HITTER — SF: Siders 2 for 3.