South Florence's Payton Perry throws 2-hitter in win over Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Payton Perry didn’t appear fazed while talking about her two-hitter and the Bruins’ 2-1 win Tuesday against previously undefeated Darlington.

The eighth-grader sure wasn’t distracted during the game, going the distance and throwing a no-hitter through six innings.

“She’s a middle-schooler, she did great,” South coach Bobby Jones said. “This is probably the greatest game she has ever pitched. An eighth-grader? Not bad.”

Not bad at all, as Perry struck out four batters.

“I feel like our defense did well; we had some big plays with them going up and catching the balls,” Perry said, referring to plays like Gracelyn Flowers racing from shortstop toward the Bruins’ dugout to catch a fly ball. “I’m really thankful to have an offense and defense to do their job so I don’t have to worry about anything.”

South (9-4 overall, 1-0 region) and Darlington (11-1, 4-1) face each other again at 6 p.m. Friday on the Falcons’ field.