South Florence's Salley, Brault win state high school bass-fishing crown

FLORENCE, S.C. — In Saturday’s High School Bass Federation state championship, South Florence’s Jackson Salley and Matt Brault caught their best for last.
On their penultimate cast, they reeled in a 4 ½-pound catch, and that was what made the difference in their 16.29-pound total (five fish) to win the program’s fourth state championship in seven years. South also won state in 2019, ’17 and ’14.
“I’m feeling really good about it,” Salley said. “I’ve calmed down a little more, today.”
It’s uncertain which celebration was more animated: winning state, or reeling in that crucial catch.
“That was awesome. When Jackson said he had one, he set the hook on him, and we got him out of the water,” Brault recalled. “We both knew in the back of our heads that this was our chance. When we got that finish fish into the net, I bet the whole lake could hear us screaming.”
What was especially impressive about their state win, at Lake Wylie, was this was their first time competing there.
“We had been studying for it for months, doing our homework at home,” Salley said.
Their fields of study varied while preparing for this.
“For Lake Wylie, we looked up and researched the past tourneys there at this time of the year, and we would also go off our basic knowledge on lakes this time of year,” Brault said. “The weekend before state, we went fishing (at Lake Wylie) for the first time. And we knew, from that, that this was going to be tough. We didn’t think, at first, we were going to have a solid game plan. This past Friday, we kind of got more settled and comfortable with the lake, and got more comfortable after practice. We came together with a plan and pattern to run off of to have a chance.”
A chance was all the two wanted after they posted a top-10 finish in the 2019 state tourney. Last year’s state tourney was postponed until that summer because of the pandemic at Lake Murray.
"Me and Matt usually do really good there at Lake Murray in the spring,“ Salley said. “But we aren’t the best at knowing how to fish there during the summertime, and that was a setback.”
There were no such setbacks this past weekend at Lake Wylie.
“It was all about the preparation for them, honestly, that helped them succeed,” Bruins coach Jeremy Trussell said. “For them to win at a totally new venue for them to have competed at says a lot about their skill, teamwork and dedication.”
Salley and Brault might plan a fishing trip to celebrate their state crown, but this regular season isn’t over yet. Next stop: the Waccamaw River. But they can certainly reflect upon the joy of winning state.
“This means everything to us,” Salley said. “Just to win state our final year is something we’ll always remember.”