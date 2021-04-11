South Florence's Salley, Brault win state high school bass-fishing crown

FLORENCE, S.C. — In Saturday’s High School Bass Federation state championship, South Florence’s Jackson Salley and Matt Brault caught their best for last.

On their penultimate cast, they reeled in a 4 ½-pound catch, and that was what made the difference in their 16.29-pound total (five fish) to win the program’s fourth state championship in seven years. South also won state in 2019, ’17 and ’14.

“I’m feeling really good about it,” Salley said. “I’ve calmed down a little more, today.”

It’s uncertain which celebration was more animated: winning state, or reeling in that crucial catch.

“That was awesome. When Jackson said he had one, he set the hook on him, and we got him out of the water,” Brault recalled. “We both knew in the back of our heads that this was our chance. When we got that finish fish into the net, I bet the whole lake could hear us screaming.”

What was especially impressive about their state win, at Lake Wylie, was this was their first time competing there.

“We had been studying for it for months, doing our homework at home,” Salley said.

Their fields of study varied while preparing for this.