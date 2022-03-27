South Florence's Shikeem Shilow wins state weightlifting crown

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence junior Shikeem Shilow holds two marks of distinction since the Bruins built their new athletic facilities.

He scored the football program’s first regular-season touchdown in Bruin Stadium by catching a pass from LaNorris Sellers. And on Saturday, Shilow became the first Bruin to win a state weightlifting championship since the school’s new weight room opened.

Shilow won the South Carolina High School Strength Coaches Association’s all-classification crown at 150 pounds at Brookland-Cayce High School. His totals were 102 inches on the broad jump, then a combined 650 pounds (415 back squat, 235 bench press) in the two powerlifting categories.

“(Friday), I saw it as a chance to attack Saturday. Just bring out the demon and do what I do best,” Shilow said.

That, he did.

“He did really well,” South strength coach Shawn Armstrong said. “He competed really well and had good numbers, and finished first. Now, he’ll get a state championship ring.”

Shilow started strong with the broad jump.

“I had a personal record in that,” Shilow said. “The best that was done by my competitors by that point was 95. Once I got 102, then I knew that would work.”

After he finished out his competition with the back squat and bench press, all that was left to do was celebrate.

“I was surprised; ain’t no way I was No. 1 in my weight class,” Shilow said. “I was so happy. All that hard work has paid off.”

Armstrong couldn’t be happier for Shilow.

“He has a great work ethic and determination,” Armstrong said. “He’s one of our top dogs in the weight room, always pushing and leading by example. He has great energy and pushes for great results. I don’t expect anything less from him.

“There wasn’t anybody close to him in this meet,” he added.

The weight room, especially in the offseason, is where football coaches prefer their athletes to be.

“It’s extremely important,” Armstrong said. “To have the new weight room is great. There’s a lot of buy-in since we broke in this new weight room. And to have Shikeem win the state championship, that increases the buy-in because others now will want to win a ring. That’ll make them push harder because they know this is also a possibility for them.”

It certainly paid off for Shilow.

“Already, I’m small,” Shilow said. “I’m strictly in the business I want to beat everybody. I don’t like losing. The things we do here, it builds you stronger.”

