South Florence's Trokel Prew named an All-American Athlete Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) announced Trokel Prew, of South Florence High School, is an All-American Athlete Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year Award recipient.
This award recognizes Prew’s athletic accomplishments and his dedication to strength and conditioning. Nominated by coach Shawn Armstrong, Prew’s determination to improve in athletics while maintaining academic prominence is a great model for all student-athletes at South Florence.
“We are proud to have Shawn Armstrong join the NSCA in its mission to safely improve athletic performance,” says Eric McMahon, NSCA’s Coaching and Sport Science Program Manager, “Supporting our student-athletes like Trokel guarantees a stronger future for the NSCA.”
Armstrong could not be prouder of Prew.
"Trokel displays great work ethic and determination in everything he does. He is considered to be a leader on the football field, wrestling mat, tennis court and in the weight room," Armstrong said. "Trokel has shown so much growth when it comes to measuring his overall strength. He is easily one of our strongest and most athletic students in our program. Trokel was one of our leading tacklers this past football season, is a region champion wrestler and is a dominant force on the tennis court. On top of being a tremendous athlete, he also carries a 3.8 GPA in the classroom."