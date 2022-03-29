South Florence's Trokel Prew named an All-American Athlete Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year

"Trokel displays great work ethic and determination in everything he does. He is considered to be a leader on the football field, wrestling mat, tennis court and in the weight room," Armstrong said. "Trokel has shown so much growth when it comes to measuring his overall strength. He is easily one of our strongest and most athletic students in our program. Trokel was one of our leading tacklers this past football season, is a region champion wrestler and is a dominant force on the tennis court. On top of being a tremendous athlete, he also carries a 3.8 GPA in the classroom."