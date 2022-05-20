South Florence's Tyae McWhite on track to repeating as 110 hurdles state champion

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence’s Tyae McWhite has long since soared past the 110-meter hurdles time that won last year’s Class 4A state championship.

Timed at 15.24 seconds in last year’s state final, McWhite won lower state at 13.82. His school-record time, tied for 10th fastest in the country (according to MileSplit), marked the first time he had been timed at fewer than 14 seconds.

“I’ve been chasing the 13’s since my sophomore year,” McWhite said. “I’m glad to finally make it before graduating high school.”

That’ll easily make McWhite the top seed in Saturday’s state meet at Spring Valley High School. The lower-state meet’s second-place finisher, Deionte McClinton (Wilson) was second at 14.62. And in the upper state, South Pointe’s Zamar Fil-aime won at 14.97.

McWhite, while growing up, was inspired to try the hurdles by former Wilson star Anthony Santiana (now competing in the javelin for Clemson). That turned out to be a good decision.

“I’ve always been fast,” McWhite said. “I had played football since I was young. And a lot of coaches said I should run track. So, I started track when I was 11 or 12 years old.”

While competing for the Florence Track Club, McWhite started to have success on the regional and national levels.

“I’m used to winning big races,” McWhite said. “I’m used to not being nervous. I know how to lock in, when to lock in.”

Now, McWhite is hitting his stride.

“We’ve fixed a few things with his technique, and he took advantage,” South coach Zacaharias Giles said.

While McWhite makes the 110 hurdles look so easy, he assures it’s not.

“I’ve been working hard for a really long time to get where I’m at,” McWhite said. “I’m thankful to coaches and to my momma. The most important part in hurdles is getting your three-step down between the hurdles. That’s where you get most of your speed. Stuff like that.”

After turning in such a fast time at lower state, McWhite was asked if he had anything left for Saturday's state meet.

“Oh yes, most definitely,” he said.

Giles thinks McWhite is peaking.

“Absolutely, he has something left,” Giles said. (Lower state) was just qualifying and taking advantage of that. It was great weather. And, on top of that, Tyae has a lot of motivation. He’s a natural born athlete who works really, really hard.”

Wearing the arm sleeves he brings to every meet, McWhite did not wear his mother’s pink socks ast lower state.

But, McWhite promised he would have them for Saturday’s state meet.

“My mom has been there with me ever since I was 6 years old competing,” McWhite said. “I’ve just got to keep locking in, keeping the noise outside and just do what I’ve been doing.”

