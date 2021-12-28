South, West boys to meet in Pepsi Carolina Classic semifinals

The advantage only grew after that, and the Bruins led 33-15 at halftime.

“Lake City plays hard. They’ve played hard in each game we played them. The first two games, the ball went in a few more times for them; they didn’t make a lot of shots tonight. I was really proud of the way we defended in the first half. I thought we really guarded them at a high level and took them out of transition," Stevens said. "They hurt us in transition the first two times we played.”

At game’s end, Bruce and Jamarie Brown each had a team-high 10 points on a night when 11 of the Bruins’ 13 players scored.

But the game’s final quarter did not impress Stevens.

“We did enough to get the job done,” Stevens said. “When you guard at a high level, you can win any game you play. But you’ve got to defend. Tonight, we did it for two quarters. Now, the message after the game was we didn’t defend well in the second half. But we saw the lead we could build when we do defend well.”

Dallas Davis led Lake City with 12 points, followed by Shamontae Burgess with 11.

LC;5;10;9;18--42