South, West boys to meet in Pepsi Carolina Classic semifinals

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence’s boys will play rival West Florence in the Pepsi Carolina Classic semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Bruins’ home court. It will be their first meeting in this tourney since the Knights won 59-45 in the 2017 Carolina Classic Consolation Bracket I final.
For an added twist, first-year South coach Aaron Stevens actually played prep basketball at West (2015 graduate), where he experienced winning the Carolina Classic. Stevens’ Bruins advanced to this year's stage by winning 55-42 in Tuesday’s first-round game over Lake City. And West advanced by winning 55-54 over Marlboro County.
“It’s clearly an exciting game for me,” Stevens said. “The place is going to be packed, I’m sure. The whole community is going to know about it and come out and be excited about the game. I’m excited for it. But we’ve got to play better than what we played tonight to beat them. They’ve had a great year; they have a lot of talent. And we’ve definitely got to play one of our best games to beat them.”
South Florence (6-4) played Tuesday’s first half like it did not want another game against the Panthers to be decided at the buzzer. After Khristian Bruce’s buzzer-beating, 3-pointer gave South a 61-58 win on Dec. 6, South sank three 3-pointers and led 15-5 after Tuesday’s first quarter.
The advantage only grew after that, and the Bruins led 33-15 at halftime.
“Lake City plays hard. They’ve played hard in each game we played them. The first two games, the ball went in a few more times for them; they didn’t make a lot of shots tonight. I was really proud of the way we defended in the first half. I thought we really guarded them at a high level and took them out of transition," Stevens said. "They hurt us in transition the first two times we played.”
At game’s end, Bruce and Jamarie Brown each had a team-high 10 points on a night when 11 of the Bruins’ 13 players scored.
But the game’s final quarter did not impress Stevens.
“We did enough to get the job done,” Stevens said. “When you guard at a high level, you can win any game you play. But you’ve got to defend. Tonight, we did it for two quarters. Now, the message after the game was we didn’t defend well in the second half. But we saw the lead we could build when we do defend well.”
Dallas Davis led Lake City with 12 points, followed by Shamontae Burgess with 11.
LC;5;10;9;18--42
SF;15;18;10;12--55