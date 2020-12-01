Southside Christian, Lake View see similarities in a clash of unbeatens

COLUMBIA, S.C. – One phrase was brought up multiple times Tuesday during the online 1A state football championship press conference:

“Well-coached.”

Both Southside Christian coach Mike Sonneborn and Lake View coach Daryl King had nothing but glowing remarks about what they’d seen on film of each other.

“They’re athletic and they play hard,” Sonneborn said. “Anytime you see an opponent that’s well-coached and plays hard, you’re going to run up against a formidable adversary.”

“That’s the first thing that stood out when we watched the film,” King said along that same line. “They seem to be in the right place all the time and they play tremendous defense.”

In other words, neither team makes many mistakes and executes well. That is why two 8-0 teams are set to meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia for the state championship.

The Sabres are vying for their second overall championship and first since 2015 – the last time they were classified in 1A. The Wild Gators are looking to take home title No. 11 and the second under King (2016).

