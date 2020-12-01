Southside Christian, Lake View see similarities in a clash of unbeatens

COLUMBIA, S.C. – One phrase was brought up multiple times Tuesday during the online 1A state football championship press conference:
“Well-coached.”
Both Southside Christian coach Mike Sonneborn and Lake View coach Daryl King had nothing but glowing remarks about what they’d seen on film of each other.
“They’re athletic and they play hard,” Sonneborn said. “Anytime you see an opponent that’s well-coached and plays hard, you’re going to run up against a formidable adversary.”
“That’s the first thing that stood out when we watched the film,” King said along that same line. “They seem to be in the right place all the time and they play tremendous defense.”
In other words, neither team makes many mistakes and executes well. That is why two 8-0 teams are set to meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia for the state championship.
The Sabres are vying for their second overall championship and first since 2015 – the last time they were classified in 1A. The Wild Gators are looking to take home title No. 11 and the second under King (2016).
“My brother made it in 2016, so it’s a big accomplishment for our team to make it this year,” Lake View senior linebacker Marquise Johnson said. “We look forward to bringing it back to Lake View, for sure.”
Johnson and company will face a formidable test as Southside Christian quarterback Jacorey Martin has been the definition of a dual-threat QB in leading a Sabres offense that’s averaging 42.8 points per game.
“He’s very fast and can throw the ball, and (his) receivers are pretty good, so we’ve got to focus up on that,” Johnson said.
The Lake View offense will also have to find a way to get on track against a stout Sabres defense that’s only allowing an average of 7.4 points per game.
“I think we’re pretty good defensively and do a really good job of stopping the run,” Sonneborn said. “Our guys do a really good job of playing within the system and really do a good job of playing their assignment, and really just assignment football. ...
“Trying to rally to the football has kind of been our biggest strength.”
The running game has been the bread and butter for the Wild Gators for many years, and this season is no different. Six players have combined for 30 rushing touchdowns.
“We just like to run the ball – power running team,” King said. “We’re out the spread, but we can get in the wishbone. Just do whatever it takes to move the football.”
