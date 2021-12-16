 Skip to main content
Southside Middle School football wins city, conference crowns
Middle School Football

Southside Middle School football wins city, conference crowns

Members of Southside Middle School's football program are Luca Espana, Breon Davis, Noah Presley, Willie Kennedy, Terry Gordon, Kellen Love, Jake Jackson, Khristian Bruce, Jordan Primes, Marcus Ervin, Coach Ben Johnson, Josiah Mason, Ayden Rodgers, Avon McKenzie, Caiden Lynch,Gabe Boyette, Tracy Washington, Messiah Jackson, Myles Hutson, Zymere Doctor, coach Lenell Williams, trainer Polly Scott Graham, coach Marvin Hinton, Trevon McMillan, Travis Sansbury, Logan Hinson, Amare Reaves, Ben Tyner, Frederic Cooper, Will Williamson, Hudson Timmons, Bruce Thompson, Cameron James, head coach Mickey McGee, Treychon Blue, Donald Mcelveen, Ayden Robinson, Anthony Wilson, Jardon Leftie and Davis Love.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Southside Middle School's football team, coached by Mickey McGee, went 7-0 this past season and won the city and Pee Dee Conference championships. The Falcons outscored their opponents by a combined total of 236-20.

