Stirring Hartsville Reds' comeback falls just short

But with two outs, Hartsville’s Andrew Askins struck out to end the game.

But before that, North Augusta took advantage of Hartsville starter Harrison Moore, who walked two batters, threw three wild pitches and hit a batter. And on top of that, Hartsville committed an error while North Augusta negated a 1-0 Hartsville lead by adding its seven second-inning runs.

After Moore gave up a single and walk to start the second, Jack Greenway’s RBI single tied the game. Thomas Monohan then scored on a wild pitch to give North Augusta the lead for good, and teammate Jackson beat out a bunt to bring in another teammate for a 3-1 lead.

Clary scored on a Hartsville error to make it 4-1, Grayson Bridgers converted an RBI groundout to add another run. A Harrell single and Monohan double accounted for the rest of North Augusta’s second-inning runs.

Before its stirring seventh-inning rally, Hartsville did have earlier opportunities to capitalize after putting runners at first and second with one out in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings.

After Collin Reason singled and Moore walked with one out, Michael Norris lined out to third, and North Augusta was able to convert a double play out of it.