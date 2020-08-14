Stirring Hartsville Reds' comeback falls just short

SUMTER, S.C. — For all of the heart Hartsville’s Reds showed during the top of the seventh, rallying from a 9-1 deficit to get within one run, it was left broken as the final score read 9-8 in North Augusta’s favor in Friday’s second round of the SCAL junior state tourney at Riley Park.
After North Augusta scored seven runs in the second inning and increased it to 9-1 in the sixth on Austin Harrell’s two-run single, Hartsville’s offense came to life.
But it was too late.
“That second inning, that hurt. That did hurt,” said Tony Gainey, the Hartsville coach whose team plays an undetermined opponent at 1 p.m. Saturday in this double-elimination tournament.
But the rally by Hartsville, which rallied in the loser’s bracket in 2016 to win the state American Legion junior state championship, was impressive.
After Hartsville loaded the bases with one out and scored on a balk, Cam Cannarella hit a three-run homer to bring the Reds within 9-5. Garrett Parker added a two-run double, and Grayson Wint followed by driving a run home on a fielder’s choice to get Hartsville within 9-8.
“I told the guys in the fifth inning that in baseball, you don’t keep a clock,” said Gainey, whose team’s record dropped to 12-6 after it won 12 consecutive games. “One guy gets a hit, then another. Then one guy sees another get a hit, and he thinks he can get one, too.”
But with two outs, Hartsville’s Andrew Askins struck out to end the game.
But before that, North Augusta took advantage of Hartsville starter Harrison Moore, who walked two batters, threw three wild pitches and hit a batter. And on top of that, Hartsville committed an error while North Augusta negated a 1-0 Hartsville lead by adding its seven second-inning runs.
After Moore gave up a single and walk to start the second, Jack Greenway’s RBI single tied the game. Thomas Monohan then scored on a wild pitch to give North Augusta the lead for good, and teammate Jackson beat out a bunt to bring in another teammate for a 3-1 lead.
Clary scored on a Hartsville error to make it 4-1, Grayson Bridgers converted an RBI groundout to add another run. A Harrell single and Monohan double accounted for the rest of North Augusta’s second-inning runs.
Before its stirring seventh-inning rally, Hartsville did have earlier opportunities to capitalize after putting runners at first and second with one out in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings.
After Collin Reason singled and Moore walked with one out, Michael Norris lined out to third, and North Augusta was able to convert a double play out of it.
In the fourth, with Hartsville runners at first and second with one out, it was Wint who hit into a double play by grounding to third for the forceout before throwing to first.
And in the fifth, in the same situation, Moore popped out, as did Michael Norris.
