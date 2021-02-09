Stokes joins exclusive 700 club as East Clarendon girls top Carvers Bay

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – It was a night worth celebrating in more ways than one for the East Clarendon girls’ basketball team Monday.
First, the Wolverines’ dominating 83-43 victory over Carvers Bay gave them the edge in Region 4-A with a 5-0 mark.
Secondly, the win also put coach Perry Stokes into elite company, as he picked up his 700th career victory.
“I’ve been worried all day about winning this game so we could win the region,” Stokes said. “Seven hundred is just something that happens if you’re successful and you stay in it for 40 years. You have to be in a long time to get that many. I like to think I’ve been successful, but longevity plays a big part.
“To take the region lead tonight means more than a number.”
Stokes’ overall record now stands at 700-246 with 37 years at Timmonsville High, two at Johnsonville and the current one at East Clarendon.
His Whirlwinds won Class A state championships in 2002 and '12. He also coached Timmonsville to state runner-up finishes in 2003, '16 and '18 – the last of which was against the Wolverines.
“I can look back someday and 700 will be important, but tonight taking the driver’s seat in the region was more important,” Stokes said. “The game should be more about the girls than it is about me, and if it’s not, that’s when they should get rid of me. ...
“This takes us one step toward a region championship. It’s been a hard, tough year with COVID and everything. Tonight was kind of special; it kind of made me feel like I belong here more than I had been.”
ECHS has three region games remaining this season, and three more efforts like Monday would all but guarantee a region title.
Liberty Whack put on an offensive showcase under the boards thanks to some crisp passing from Morning News Preseason Player of the Year Talaysia Cooper. Cooper dished out 16 assists – the majority of which went to Whack as she poured in a career-high 36 points.
“That’s her spot,” Stokes said of Whack’s big night underneath the rim. “If you try to stop Talaysia, Talaysia looks for her. Most of the time (Whack) can finish. She uses the backboard. I would say probably 90% of her points come off bank shots. The backboard is her best friend.
“She’s a great girl, and I’m glad to see her have that great scoring night tonight.”
Whack also finished with 15 rebounds for a double-double while Cooper recorded a triple-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds.
Hayden White chimed in with 16 points to give EC three players in double figures as the Wolverines took any drama out of the game early. They led 22-8 after the first quarter and 41-20 at the break.
“I thought tonight was definitely the best we’ve played so far this year,” Stokes said. “It’s good to get to play games finally and see what they can do. We’ve only played seven games, so it’s good to get some game experience for some of these players so they can learn to play together.”
Kinsley Reed was the lone CBHS player in double figures with 11 points. She connected on a trio of 3-pointers in the game and the Bears sank eight as a team.
CARVERS BAY (43)
Kinsley Reed 11, Chandler 8, Myer 6, Morris 5, Graham 5, Z. Reed 5, Vereen 3.
EAST CLARENDON (83)
Liberty Whack 36, Talaysia Cooper 19, Hayden White 16, Lloyd 5, McElveen 4, Rush 3.
BOYS
Carvers Bay 72
East Clarendon 44
TURBEVILLE – The Bears used a dominant fourth quarter – outscoring the Wolverines 27-5 – to pull away for a big Region 4-A victory.
The Wolverines led 28-27 at halftime, and Carvers Bay’s lead at the end of three quarters was 45-39 in what was a tight game most of the night.
Havaughn Green led the charge for Carvers Bay with 14 points followed by M.J. Bromell with 10. Terell Walker added nine points and both Joshua Walker and Ta’avian Coles chimed in with eight points apiece to give the Bears a balanced offensive attack.
Nautica Burgess finished with a team-high 15 points for the Wolverines while Ellis Graham wasn’t far behind with 13.
Landon Strickland added eight points for ECHS.
CARVERS BAY (72)
Havaughn Green 14, M.J. Bromell 10, T. Walker 9, Jo. Walker 8, Coles 8, Young 6, Porter 6, Ja. Walker 3, Brockington 2, Bell 2, Webb 2, Small 2.
EAST CLARENDON (44)
Nautica Burgess 15, Ellis Graham 13, Strickland 8, Harrison 5, Thames 2, White 1.