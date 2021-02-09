Stokes joins exclusive 700 club as East Clarendon girls top Carvers Bay

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – It was a night worth celebrating in more ways than one for the East Clarendon girls’ basketball team Monday.

First, the Wolverines’ dominating 83-43 victory over Carvers Bay gave them the edge in Region 4-A with a 5-0 mark.

Secondly, the win also put coach Perry Stokes into elite company, as he picked up his 700th career victory.

“I’ve been worried all day about winning this game so we could win the region,” Stokes said. “Seven hundred is just something that happens if you’re successful and you stay in it for 40 years. You have to be in a long time to get that many. I like to think I’ve been successful, but longevity plays a big part.

“To take the region lead tonight means more than a number.”

Stokes’ overall record now stands at 700-246 with 37 years at Timmonsville High, two at Johnsonville and the current one at East Clarendon.

His Whirlwinds won Class A state championships in 2002 and '12. He also coached Timmonsville to state runner-up finishes in 2003, '16 and '18 – the last of which was against the Wolverines.