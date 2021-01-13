Strong 2nd quarter propels Dillon Christian past The Carolina Academy

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Bo Stone was expecting a tough matchup Tuesday night against The Carolina Academy, and that’s exactly what his Dillon Christian School boys’ basketball team got.
“Carolina Academy has very athletic, strong guards,” the Warriors coach said following a hard-fought 63-53 victory. “I’ve watched Matthew Joye play for what seems like 15 years – I know it’s not that long, but it seems like it. So we knew they had athletic guards, and they were strong there.
“That mirrors us in a lot of ways.”
The score reflected that for most of the night, with only one point difference between the two teams for three of the four quarters.
But that wasn’t the case in the second quarter as the Warriors finally went on a run – outscoring the Bobcats 19-9 – to give themselves a cushion they maintained most of the rest of the night.
Leading 32-21 at the break, Dillon Christian kept The Carolina Academy from pulling any closer than seven points the rest of the way. That came in the third quarter when the Bobcats cut into the lead significantly, but couldn’t quite get to within real striking distance, TCA coach Robert Phillips said.
“I felt like we never could quite close the gap,” he said. “We got it to within seven or eight points, but never could quite get it to that four or five-point range that we needed to be at. But overall I’m pleased with the effort. That’s a good basketball team with a lot of talent, and I thought defensively to hold them to 63 and keep it within about 10 points … I thought we did a pretty good job.”
Always a threat from three-point range, the Warriors were held to just five buckets from beyond the arc in the game. Three came in the third quarter, which helped keep The Carolina Academy from making it a much tighter game. The Bobcats outscored Dillon Christian 20-17 in the quarter.
“I didn’t think we shot the ball well overall tonight, and a lot of that has to do with their defense,” Stone said. “… They got a lot second-chance points, especially in the second half. Our two bigs, we call one a guard and one a forward but they play as bigs for us, they were both in foul trouble most of the night. So we ended up playing just one of them on the floor at time, and that created some matchup issues and allowed them to get around us and get some offensive boards and putbacks.
“But give credit to them – they saw we’d gone small and they crashed the boards hard.”
Even so, Dillon Christian got big nights from Weston Glassgow and Grayson Singletary. The duo had 16 points each and also connected on two 3-pointers to lead the scoring attack. They also combined for 12 points during the decisive second-quarter run.
But it was the Bobcats that had the high scorers on the night. Joye poured in 18 points followed by Matt Gaskins with 17. Joye scored 13 of his points in the second half and Gaskins had 10 as TCA cut the deficit to 49-40 entering the final quarter.
But 59-51 was as close as the Bobcats got the rest of the way, and that score came with just 1:10 remaining.
“I feel like we’ve come a long way since last year,” Phillips said. “We’ve got a good opportunity to do some things in the conference. We just need to shoot a little better than we did tonight.”
DeWayne McCormick added 11 for Dillon Christian to give the Warriors three players in double figures and George Wilder gave TCA the same with a 12-point performance.
The victory keeps Dillon Christian (9-3, 4-0 SCISA Region 3-2A) perfect in region play and hands TCA (6-3, 1-1) its first loss in the region.
DC 13 19 17 14 − 63
CA 12 9 20 13 − 53
DILLON CHRISTIAN (63)
Weston Glassgow 16, Grayson Singletary 16, DeWayne McCormick 11, Brewington 8, Sweat 6, Thorndyke 5, Pulley 1.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (53)
Matthew Joye 18, Matt Gaskins 17, George Wilder 12, Castles 4, Brown 2.
RECORDS: DC 9-3, 4-0 SCISA Region 3-2A. CA 6-3, 1-1 SCISA Region 3-2A.
NEXT GAMES: Dillon Christian will host Marlboro Academy on Friday and Carolina Academy will host Christian Academy on Friday as well.
GIRLS
Carolina Academy 60
Dillon Christian 22
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Carolina Academy took a 17-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back to claim a SCISA Region 3-2A victory over Dillon Christian School.
Leading scorer Anniston Turner led the way with a game-high 20 points, including 13 in the first half. Turner also connected on four 3-pointers in the contest.
Grace Weaver followed with 11 points for the Bobcats including 10 in the third quarter as CA put up 23 in the stanza.
Eight other Bobcats reached the scoresheet, led by Ruby Kate Amos with eight points.
Briannon Brewington led the Warriors with five points followed by Katie Collins with four.
DC 3 7 7 5 – 22
CA 17 10 23 10 – 60
DILLON CHRISTIAN (22)