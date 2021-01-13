Strong 2nd quarter propels Dillon Christian past The Carolina Academy

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Bo Stone was expecting a tough matchup Tuesday night against The Carolina Academy, and that’s exactly what his Dillon Christian School boys’ basketball team got.

“Carolina Academy has very athletic, strong guards,” the Warriors coach said following a hard-fought 63-53 victory. “I’ve watched Matthew Joye play for what seems like 15 years – I know it’s not that long, but it seems like it. So we knew they had athletic guards, and they were strong there.

“That mirrors us in a lot of ways.”

The score reflected that for most of the night, with only one point difference between the two teams for three of the four quarters.

But that wasn’t the case in the second quarter as the Warriors finally went on a run – outscoring the Bobcats 19-9 – to give themselves a cushion they maintained most of the rest of the night.

Leading 32-21 at the break, Dillon Christian kept The Carolina Academy from pulling any closer than seven points the rest of the way. That came in the third quarter when the Bobcats cut into the lead significantly, but couldn’t quite get to within real striking distance, TCA coach Robert Phillips said.