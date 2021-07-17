Strong pitching has helped pave way for Post 1 success

“They’re all used to starting and being able to go long distances,” he added.

Skipper has proven time and time again he can take charge if an opponent threatens to shift the game’s momentum. But Urquhart touched on what can be a disadvantage from winning games in dominant fashion.

“We actually haven’t been able to get him a lot of work. We haven’t been able to get a lot of save opportunities for him, so we’ve been trying to find innings when he can pitch,” Urquhart said.

As Florence advances deeper into the state tournament, the importance of middle relievers and closers could become even more important. So, efforts now to get those types of pitchers as much game experience as possible are especially a focus.

“With our pitching, and the offensive production we’ve had, we’ve had a few five-inning and 10-run-rule wins when we wanted to get some more pitchers in there to get some work,” Urquhart said. “But then there were guys taking no-hitters deep into games and you don’t want to interrupt that. There’s just not enough innings for everybody. That’s what we’ve experienced in the past couple of weeks.”

If that is a team’s lone problem, however, it's a really nice problem to have.

“I’d rather be in this situation sitting with the record we have and the talent we have versus the alternative: Our season being over,” Urquhart said. “For a lot of teams in the state, their season is over. Fortunately, ours is not. And, we’ll keep going.”

