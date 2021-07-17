Strong pitching has helped pave way for Post 1 success

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pitching usually tells the tale of a team’s playoff run. And it’s telling a fantastic tale over at Florence Post 1.
Aydin Palmer has thrown five-inning versions of a no-hitter and perfect game. Teammate Tanner Hall has a five-inning no-hitter, and Robbie Jordan has flirted with a no-hitter on a few occasions.
The most recent team to have a seat to all this was Dalzell-Shaw in two games last week against Post 1. Jordan had a no-hitter going into the top of the fifth in Game 1. And in Game 2, Palmer finished perfect through five.
To illustrate how impressive Post 1’s overall pitching has been, it has a 1.98 ERA. Jordan (38 2/3 innings pitched) is 6-0 with a .54 ERA. Hall (16 IP) is 4-0 with an .88 ERA, followed by George Derrick Floyd (16 1/3) at 2-1 with a 1.29 ERA.
And Thomas Skipper, mostly a reliever but with one start, is 3-0 with a 1.31 ERA. Palmer, meanwhile, is 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA, followed by Christian Brigman at 4-0 (2.80).
No pitcher has a save. That’s because there has been no need for one, considering the wide margins of victory Post 1 has usually enjoyed. There are advantages, as well as potential disadvantages because of that for the pitching staff.
“The obvious advantage is having some of the talented arms that we’ve got,” said Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart, whose team is 25-2 and hosts Manning-Santee at 7:30 p.m. Monday at American Legion Field for Game 1 of their best-of-five series in the second round of the state playoffs. “They’re used to going multiple innings deep into games. Robbie, the last couple of years at Florence Christian, was their No. 1 guy. And Aydin had a fantastic season last spring at South Florence. And then, you’ve got (Hall) from Trinity Collegiate, and Owen Taylor from Hartsville (1.85 ERA in 11 1/3 IP).
“They’re all used to starting and being able to go long distances,” he added.
Skipper has proven time and time again he can take charge if an opponent threatens to shift the game’s momentum. But Urquhart touched on what can be a disadvantage from winning games in dominant fashion.
“We actually haven’t been able to get him a lot of work. We haven’t been able to get a lot of save opportunities for him, so we’ve been trying to find innings when he can pitch,” Urquhart said.
As Florence advances deeper into the state tournament, the importance of middle relievers and closers could become even more important. So, efforts now to get those types of pitchers as much game experience as possible are especially a focus.
“With our pitching, and the offensive production we’ve had, we’ve had a few five-inning and 10-run-rule wins when we wanted to get some more pitchers in there to get some work,” Urquhart said. “But then there were guys taking no-hitters deep into games and you don’t want to interrupt that. There’s just not enough innings for everybody. That’s what we’ve experienced in the past couple of weeks.”
If that is a team’s lone problem, however, it's a really nice problem to have.
“I’d rather be in this situation sitting with the record we have and the talent we have versus the alternative: Our season being over,” Urquhart said. “For a lot of teams in the state, their season is over. Fortunately, ours is not. And, we’ll keep going.”