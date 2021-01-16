Strong start lifts Hannah-Pamplico boys past Timmonsville 59-37

“So we locked in and played good defense on him and pressed them a little bit. We’re fortunate that we’re very deep and experienced this year.”

For the Whirlwinds, it was a rough shooting night as they managed to put up single-digit scores in each of the first three quarters before finally breaking through in the fourth.

“We just missed shots early on in the game,” THS coach Carlton Graham said. “Just wide open shots. We knew their game plan was going to be to try to take away (Taylor), and we just didn’t make the other shots when we needed to.

“We’re still not quite there yet. We had opportunities to cut into the lead and get back in the game. We just missed way too many shots.”

H-P was led by a trio of scorers in Victor Jackson (15), Davian Coaxum (13) and Ellison (11). Jackson had 10 points in the first half, including nine in the opening quarter, while Coaxum added seven through the first 16 minutes.

Mikayon Whie added eight points for the Raiders and Zander Poston finished with six as nine players on the H-P bench found the scoresheet.