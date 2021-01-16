Strong start lifts Hannah-Pamplico boys past Timmonsville 59-37

PAMLICO, S.C. – The total number of wins Hannah-Pamplico’s boys’ basketball team had at the end of the 2019-20 season? Three.
The number of wins the Raiders have now right now? Four.
A 59-37 victory Friday over Timmonsville was another step in the right direction as H-P now finds itself atop the standings in Region 5-A thanks to back-to-back wins over Lake View and the Whirlwinds.
H-P is now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in region play while Timmonsville dropped to 0-4 and 0-3.
“We’re a lot more experienced this year, and we’ve been playing good defense,” Raiders coach Jimmy Williams said. “… We had to change our lineup a little bit today because one of our key guys, Cyrus Ellison, actually had a high ankle sprain in the last game. But other guys came in and stepped up.”
It didn’t take long, either. The Raiders went on a 17-4 run to start the game and all but cruised the rest of the way. They led 28-10 at halftime and built a 27-point advantage toward the end of the third quarter.
“We knew Timmonsville was going to come in here hungry after losing to Lake View twice last week,” Williams said. “So we told the guys they needed to come in here focused and not to let (Christian) Taylor beat you.
“So we locked in and played good defense on him and pressed them a little bit. We’re fortunate that we’re very deep and experienced this year.”
For the Whirlwinds, it was a rough shooting night as they managed to put up single-digit scores in each of the first three quarters before finally breaking through in the fourth.
“We just missed shots early on in the game,” THS coach Carlton Graham said. “Just wide open shots. We knew their game plan was going to be to try to take away (Taylor), and we just didn’t make the other shots when we needed to.
“We’re still not quite there yet. We had opportunities to cut into the lead and get back in the game. We just missed way too many shots.”
H-P was led by a trio of scorers in Victor Jackson (15), Davian Coaxum (13) and Ellison (11). Jackson had 10 points in the first half, including nine in the opening quarter, while Coaxum added seven through the first 16 minutes.
Mikayon Whie added eight points for the Raiders and Zander Poston finished with six as nine players on the H-P bench found the scoresheet.
Taylor and Jaheim Greene led the way offensively for the Whirlwinds as each posted a game-high 15 points. Taylor also finished with a double-double as he pulled down 19 rebounds in the contest.
T 4 6 7 20 – 37
HP 17 11 15 16 – 59
TIMMONSVILLE (37)
Christian Taylor 15, Jaheim Greene 15, Dudley 3, Wilds 2, Ennis 2.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (59)
Victor Jackson 14, Davian Coaxum 13, Cyrus Ellison 11, White 8, Poston 6, Sellers 2, Fleming 2, Jenkins 2, Lawson 1
GIRLS
Hannah-Pamplico 44
Timmonsville 26
PAMPLICO, S.C. – Led by a balanced scoring effort, Hannah-Pamplico pulled away from Timmonsville in the second half to pick up its first victory of the season.
The Raiders outscored Timmonsville 28-13 over the final 16 minutes, led by Jakiya Wilson and Willanna Peterson. Wilson and Peterson combined for 15 points in the points in the second half and 21 in the game. Wilson led the way with 12.
But H-P had seven players score. Peterson finished with nine while Jayla Graham added eight and Isabelly Davis chimed in with seven.
Janiya Scott-Rouse was the lone Whirlwind in double figures. She finished with 12 points as well followed by Akeelah Hawkins with six.