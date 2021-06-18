Sumter hands Post 1 its first loss of season

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence coach Derick Urquhart was a man of few words. The helmet he flung at a fence conveyed all anyone needs to know about his thoughts on Friday’s 8-1 loss to Sumter.

“That’s the most upset I’ve been in a long time at a team, and we’ve got to get out of that funk real quick,” Urquhart said. “We haven’t had a loss like that since I don’t know when. We weren’t ready to play from Inning 1. I’m extremely disappointed; I haven’t seen an effort like that in a long time. We’ll address it.”

After Florence started the season 10-0, Sumter dominated Post 1 on its home field Friday, building an 8-0 lead before Urquhart’s team could score its lone run in the bottom of the seventh. Post 1 mustered seven hits, but also committed two errors -- both resulting in runs.

All the while, Florence-Darlington Tech player Jackson Hoshour, of the P-15s, played like he was right at home by falling one triple short of a cycle. He hit a two-run homer, double and single.