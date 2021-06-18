 Skip to main content
Sumter hands Post 1 its first loss of season
American Legion Baseball

Sumter P-15s at Florence Post 1

Florence Post 1's Caleb Oakley (4) slides safely back into first base avoiding the tag of Sumter P-15s' Austin Trapp (14).

 ANDREW BOARDWINE/ SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence coach Derick Urquhart was a man of few words. The helmet he flung at a fence conveyed all anyone needs to know about his thoughts on Friday’s 8-1 loss to Sumter.

“That’s the most upset I’ve been in a long time at a team, and we’ve got to get out of that funk real quick,” Urquhart said. “We haven’t had a loss like that since I don’t know when. We weren’t ready to play from Inning 1. I’m extremely disappointed; I haven’t seen an effort like that in a long time. We’ll address it.”

After Florence started the season 10-0, Sumter dominated Post 1 on its home field Friday, building an 8-0 lead before Urquhart’s team could score its lone run in the bottom of the seventh. Post 1 mustered seven hits, but also committed two errors -- both resulting in runs.

All the while, Florence-Darlington Tech player Jackson Hoshour, of the P-15s, played like he was right at home by falling one triple short of a cycle. He hit a two-run homer, double and single.

Sumter led 4-0 after two innings and never looked back, loading the bases in the first and capitalizing on Brennan Jones’ two-run single. In the second, Post 1 starting pitcher Aydin Palmer struck Daniel Young out, but he still reached because of a passed ball. Two batters later, with one out, a strikeout of Hoshour was nullified because Palmer was called for a balk. A short time later, Hoshour crushed a pitch over the left-field wall to make it 4-0.

Florence, meanwhile, had runners in scoring position with one out in each of the second and third innings – and failed to capitalize. Sumter added to its lead with a run in the fourth, and three more in the sixth.

In the bottom of the seventh, a double by Parker Winfield set Florence up for its lone run, which was the result of a wild pitch.

Winfield finished 2 for 3 at the plate, as did Hunter Herlong.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

