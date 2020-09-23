Swamp Foxes building off last season’s winning momentum

MARION, S.C. – Coach Randall State and the Marion Swamp Foxes return to Class 2A this season after building momentum with a 7-3 record and just missing the playoffs in 6-3A last season.
“We got two weeks and we’re just trying to get our base plays in now and everybody moving in the right direction,” State said.
Marion returns a lot of experienced players and depth. The squad is coming off a scrimmage last Friday at North Myrtle Beach and is looking forward to the opener this Friday at Andrews.
“It’s a lot of challenges, but we got most of the guys and good numbers,” State said. “We got a lot of young guys, and we got some length with ability.”
State said he hopes to make a deep run this season.
“It’s better being with the schools that are your size,” State said. “We were playing above our level as far as numbers, and now we’re shooting for the playoffs to make a deep run.”
Offense
Senior running back Qualiek Crawford has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons and added 10 touchdowns in 2019.
“We’re going to feed him 20-to-25 times a game and try to control the ball on offense and keep our defense off the field,” State said.
Crawford said he feels good about the season.
“I want to make the playoffs,” Crawford said. “We’re looking good. We just have to get stronger and better. We just got to pick up the pace, because we’re starting late.”
Crawford said he looks forward to leading the team.
Davian Evans returns with the most experience at quarterback. The senior is a 6-foot-2 athlete who can run the football at 215 pounds.
State said the offensive line will lead a power rushing attack.
“If we see any mismatches out there, we have some big guys that we can give the ball up when we can,” State said.
Defense
State said defense remains the strength of the team. The defensive line features South Carolina Gamecocks commit T.J. Sanders and defensive tackle Greggory Hopkins.
“T.J. is being a good leader right now,” State said. “He is keeping everybody on pace. He has always been a smart guy. I think he will be a future coach. He is out here coaching these fellas and practicing."
Sanders said he expects to reach the postseason.
“I feel like everybody is bringing the intensity that we need this year,” Sanders said. “Everybody is coming with that edge, because we didn’t make the playoffs last year. Defense wins championships. We just have to play harder this year.”
Senior linebacker Ky’Heim Bethea is another hot prospect for the Swamp Foxes defense.
“He already has about three offers, but we’re waiting on that D-I offer,” State said. “He has the skillset and the talent. We’re going to put him in the backfield sometimes, too.”
Bethea said he has the same expectations.
“We want to stop teams from scoring,” Bethea said. “We just want to force turnovers again and get our offense the ball so they put up points on the board.”
Bethea said it feels great to be back with his teammates and together as a group.
“We got stuff on our minds and have a bitter taste in our mouth not making the playoffs last year,” he said. “We got a lot of new guys but a lot of talent.”
State said more guys will fill roles on the team.
Freshman Gabriel Cusack could be one of those players on both sides of the ball.
