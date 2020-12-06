 Skip to main content
Talaysia Cooper records triple-double in East Clarendon girls' win
Late Saturday Prep Roundup

Talaysia Cooper records triple-double in East Clarendon girls' win

east clarendon ec logo

BLUFFTON, S.C. -- During the East Clarendon girls’ 51-42 win Saturday against Bluffton, Talaysia Cooper finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds, 10 blocks and seven assists.

EAST CLARENDON (51)

Talaysia Cooper 29, White 8, Lloyd 8, McElveen 6.

Lee Academy 50

Pinewood Prep 43

Caleigh Barrett led the Cavs (3-0) with 18 points, nine rebounds, six steals and four blocks. Lacie McElveen had 11 points and 11 rebounds, followed by M.J. Logan with 11 points in the Baron Classic at Wilson Hall.

LEE ACADEMY (50)

Caleigh Barrett 18, Logan 11, McElveen 11, Christmas 5, Price 3, Atkinson 2.

BOYS

Bluffton 49

East Clarendon 44

BLUFFTON -- The Wolverines’ Landon Strickland scored nine points, followed by Keyon Wilson (eight points, 12 rebounds), and Devin Harrison (eight points).

EAST CLARENDON (44)

L. Strickland 9, Harrison 8, Wilson 8, Cooper 7, Barringer 5, T. Strickland 3, Prince 2, White 2.

FRIDAY

GIRLS

Lee Academy 52

Laurence Manning 46

Caleigh Barrett scored 18 points, followed by Lacie McElveen with 16. Madison Truett led the Swampcats with 14, followed by Reagan Barrett and Audrey Bennett with 11 each in the Baron Classic at Wilson Hall.

LEE ACADEMY (52)

Caleigh Barrett 18, Lacie McElveen 16, = Christmas 8, Atkinson 6, Logan 2, Price 2,

LAURENCE MANNING (46)

Madison Truett 14, Reagan Barrett 11, Audrey Bennett 11, Moore 5, Thompson 3, Anderson 2

