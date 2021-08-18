Talent, youth define Latta

LATTA – The pandemic limited Latta to three games last season (1-2).

With chances for a 10-game season this year, Vikings coach Brandon Iseman hopes this will be a year of growth.

“We’ve got a really athletic team. But I’ll be honest with you, we don’t have a big senior class,” Iseman said. “A lot of the kids will either be underclassmen or inexperienced. The biggest thing for our kids is how big can they grow up as football players? They’ve got to believe; they can’t lose confidence.”

Offense

Sophomore Kartrell Townsend returns at quarterback.

“He’s one of our young, talented players,” Iseman said. “He’s got as good an arm as anyone we’ve had at quarterback. He’s progressing and learning and can develop to be one of the better quarterbacks we’ve ever had. It’s just a matter of how quickly the game can slow down for him and he takes control of our offense.”

Townsend started the Vikings’ final game last fall, and he would have been starter for the rest of the season, had it continued.