Talent, youth define Latta

LATTA – The pandemic limited Latta to three games last season (1-2).
With chances for a 10-game season this year, Vikings coach Brandon Iseman hopes this will be a year of growth.
“We’ve got a really athletic team. But I’ll be honest with you, we don’t have a big senior class,” Iseman said. “A lot of the kids will either be underclassmen or inexperienced. The biggest thing for our kids is how big can they grow up as football players? They’ve got to believe; they can’t lose confidence.”
Offense
Sophomore Kartrell Townsend returns at quarterback.
“He’s one of our young, talented players,” Iseman said. “He’s got as good an arm as anyone we’ve had at quarterback. He’s progressing and learning and can develop to be one of the better quarterbacks we’ve ever had. It’s just a matter of how quickly the game can slow down for him and he takes control of our offense.”
Townsend started the Vikings’ final game last fall, and he would have been starter for the rest of the season, had it continued.
“He’s got a really strong arm, but we’re teaching him you don’t have to throw the ball through everybody,” Iseman said. “He has worked really hard on developing his touch. Overall, he has done a good job. He has that factor where, naturally, kids seem to follow him.”
Chris McRae, meanwhile, returns at running back.
“He’s big and physical, so he will kind of be our workhorse,” Iseman said. “We’ll be counting a lot out of him this year. He’s 5-10 and 225, and he’s one of those players who gets stronger as the game goes on, because defenders will get tired of tackling him.”
One of Latta’s top playmakers, Jamar Jones, returns at receiver.
“He’s that guy we’re going to get the ball too very quickly and allow him to work in space,” Iseman said. “We hope he’ll be our big-play guy.”
On the offensive line, Latta has a whole new bunch.
“I don’t think that’s a question mark, though,” Iseman said. “We have seven or eight guys we can count on. It’s just really a question mark of how they’re going to perform.”
Justin Stutler will be one to watch in the trenches.
“He’s a really big kid (6-3, 250) and is really very talented defensive lineman. But we’ve had to preach that buy-in to him. He’s going to have to play offensive tackle, too,” Iseman said. “He comes off the ball and is super aggressive, so he has a lot of potential.”
Defense
With Stutler also being the key component of the Vikings’ offensive line, the linebacker corps will feature players like Gabe Sherman, Jameir Floyd and Andrew Bryant.
“(Sherman) is a senior at middle linebacker for us. He’s a short, stocky kid who will call the defense for us and relay the calls,” Iseman said. “And (Bryant), at outside linebacker, is one of our most talented defensive players. He comes off the edge really well and was a starter for us last year. So, we’re really high on him.”
Jones, meanwhile, is also counted on to make an impact in the secondary.
“He reads the game well and reacts very quickly,” Iseman said. “At safety, he has to cover the middle of the ground, but he had a great knack for finding the ball.”
Special teams
The kicking game could be particularly strong for Latta with Krish Patel back.
“He kicks good from 40,” Iseman said. “When he was a sophomore, he probably made six or seven field goals for us. He gives us the ability to do different kicks.”