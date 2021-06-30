Tanner Hall throws five-inning no-hitter for Florence Post 1

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Post 1 is proving it has as much depth on the mound as does at the plate. For the second time in four days, a pitcher threw either a perfect game or no-hitter in five innings.
Four days after Aydin Palmer threw a five-inning perfect game for a 14-0 win against Greenville, Ohio, Tanner Hall hurled a five-inning no-hitter and recorded eight strikeouts in Tuesday’s 11-0 win against Manning-Santee.
“Both of those came from sophomores,” said Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart, whose team improved to 18-1 overall and 8-1 in League 2 after Tuesday’s win. “He and Aydin have a bright future and a lot of years with us. I’m extremely proud of them. (Hall) hadn’t got a lot of starts in a while because of how the rotation works. But it was his turn today, and he gave us exactly what we needed and saved our bullpen for the next two days.”
On Tuesday, Florence brought 19 batters to the plate during the first two innings and never looked back. While M-S miscues resulted in three of Post 1’s first-inning runs, Kody Hanna doubled in another to make it 4-0. In the second inning, with two outs, Post 1 went on another surge that started with Noah Carter’s RBI double. Teammate Parker Winfield added a two-run double later in the frame (he finished 2 for 2), followed by Caleb Rogers’ RBI single that helped Florence’s lead grow to 10-0. Rogers finished 2 for 3.
Urquhart attributes a lot of that to D.P. Pendergrass and Ashani McFarland being healthy and able to show what they can do at the top of the batting order.
“Putting them at the top of the lineup makes a huge difference,” Urquhart said. “We feel like we can go 10, 11 or 12 deep in our lineup and not miss a beat. But those two at the top makes things happen, and they got us going again tonight.”
In the bottom of the fourth, none other than Pendergrass beat out a single on what could have been the completion of a double play to bring in Florence’s final run.
While looking back at the six-run second, Urquhart talked about his team’s changed approach on the bases.
“We’re more aggressive with running and bunting and stealing,” Urquhart said. “We have guys with not only speed, but high IQ on the bases. They know when to steal.”