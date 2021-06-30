Tanner Hall throws five-inning no-hitter for Florence Post 1

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Post 1 is proving it has as much depth on the mound as does at the plate. For the second time in four days, a pitcher threw either a perfect game or no-hitter in five innings.

Four days after Aydin Palmer threw a five-inning perfect game for a 14-0 win against Greenville, Ohio, Tanner Hall hurled a five-inning no-hitter and recorded eight strikeouts in Tuesday’s 11-0 win against Manning-Santee.

“Both of those came from sophomores,” said Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart, whose team improved to 18-1 overall and 8-1 in League 2 after Tuesday’s win. “He and Aydin have a bright future and a lot of years with us. I’m extremely proud of them. (Hall) hadn’t got a lot of starts in a while because of how the rotation works. But it was his turn today, and he gave us exactly what we needed and saved our bullpen for the next two days.”