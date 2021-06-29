Tanner Hall throws five-inning no-hitter in Florence's 11-0 win over Manning-Santee

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Post 1's Tanner Hall threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out eight batters during his team's 11-0 win Tuesday over Manning-Santee. The win improved coach Derick Urquhart's team to 18-1 overall and 8-1 in League 2.
On Saturday, teammate Aydin Palmer threw a five-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts in a 14-0 win against Greenville, Ohio.
On Tuesday, Florence brought 19 batters to the plate during the first two innings and never looked back. While M-S miscues resulted in three of Post 1's first-inning runs, Kody Hanna doubled in another that made it 4-0. In the second inning, with two outs, Post 1 went on another surge that started with Noah Carter's RBI double. Teammate Parker Winfield added a two-run double later in the frame (he finished 2 for 2), followed by Caleb Rogers' RBI single that helped Florence's lead grow to 10-0. Rogers, meanwhile, finished 2 for 3.
And in the bottom of the fourth, D.P. Pendergrass beat out a single on what could have completed a double play to bring in Florence's final run.
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
