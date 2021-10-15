 Skip to main content
The Carolina Academy girls' tennis reaches SCISA state final
SCISA State Tennis Tourney

The Carolina Academy girls' tennis reaches SCISA state final

carolina academy CA logo

SUMTER, S.C. -- The Carolina Academy girls' tennis team reached the SCISA Class 2A state final after winning 5-2 Friday over Hilton Head Christian at the Palmetto Tennis Center.

Singles victories were earned by Ashlee Matthews, Payton Brown, Lake Killman and Emma Hunt. In doubles, Killman and Hunt won.

The Bobcats will play Spartanburg Day for the state crown at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Palmetto Tennis Center.

