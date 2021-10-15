 Skip to main content
The Carolina Academy girls' tennis team is SCISA 2A runner-up
SCISA State Tennis Tourney Roundup

The Carolina Academy girls' tennis team is SCISA 2A runner-up

carolina academy CA logo

SUMTER, S.C. -- Carolina Academy's girls' tennis team lost 5-2 to Spartanburg Day in Saturday's SCISA Class 2A championship at the Palmetto Tennis Center. Payton Brown and Emma Hunt accounted for CA's singles wins.

The Bobcats reached the final by winning Friday's semifinal over Hilton Head Christian by the score of 5-2. victories in that match were earned in singles by Ashlee Matthews, Brown, Lake Killman and Hunt. In doubles, Killman and Hunt won.

In Friday's 3A semifinal, Trinity Collegiate lost 5-4 to Ashley Hall. It was the Titans' only loss this season.

SINGLES

Vivian Miller (AH) defeated McKenzie Davis (TC) 6-2, 6-2 Alice Otis (AH) defeated Allie Murrell (TC) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 Mahaley Swink (TC) defeated Emorie Stockton (AH) 6-1, 6-0 Hannah McKay (TC) defeated Lily Sloan (AH) 6-2, 6-2 Chandler Hyman (TC) defeated Mattie Laney (AH) 6-1, 6-2 Jane Goldstein (AH) defeated Eloise Hupfer (TC) 4-6, 7-6, 6-7

DOUBLES

Miller/Davis (AH) defeated Davis/Murrell 6-2, 6-2 Swink/McKay (TC) defeated Sloan/Laney 6-2, 6-1 Emory Stockton/ Mary Ella Pendergast (AH) defeated C. Hyman/Sophie Belk 7-6, 6-1.

