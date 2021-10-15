The Carolina Academy girls' tennis team is SCISA 2A runner-up

SUMTER, S.C. -- Carolina Academy's girls' tennis team lost 5-2 to Spartanburg Day in Saturday's SCISA Class 2A championship at the Palmetto Tennis Center. Payton Brown and Emma Hunt accounted for CA's singles wins.

The Bobcats reached the final by winning Friday's semifinal over Hilton Head Christian by the score of 5-2. victories in that match were earned in singles by Ashlee Matthews, Brown, Lake Killman and Hunt. In doubles, Killman and Hunt won.