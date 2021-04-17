 Skip to main content
The hits came for Darlington in win over South Florence
top story
PREP SOFTBALL

The hits came for Darlington in win over South Florence

Resized_20210416002958_IMG_9074_1.jpeg

Darlington's Brayli Weatehrford (16) scores the Falcons' first run of the game while South Florence catcher, Makayla Arceneaux, loses the ball at the plate.

 Scott Chancey

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Twice with two outs, Darlington’s Katelyn Church delivered run-scoring hits as the Falcons won 5-2 at home Friday against South Florence.

With the Falcons leading 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth with two outs, Church hit a two-run double. And with Darlington leading 1-0 in the bottom of the second and same situation, Church hit a two-run single.

She's just a sophomore.

"(Coach Tim Wiley) told us to just keep hitting like we knew how to do and get all the nervousness out and do what we had to do," Church said. "We didn't have as much pressure today as we did Tuesday. We felt good today."

With the win, Darlington avenged Tuesday’s 2-1 loss on the Bruins’ home field. After South pitcher Payton Perry two-hit the Falcons Tuesday, the Falcons chased her Friday by second inning’s end.

"It was a good win, that's all I can say. We've played two tough games with South. They've won one, we've won one," Wiley said. "They both were nail-biters.... I tip my had off to them over there. It's hard to score on them because they're such a good, defensive team."

South Florence, in the top of the third, narrowed Darlington’s Friday lead to 3-1 with Kameron Cotton’s solo homer. And in the top of the fifth, Angelle Siders’ sacrifice fly brought the Bruins within one.

But Darlington pulled away for good during that pivotal bottom of the sixth. After Ashton Goodwin (finished 3 for 3, two doubles) singled, Savannah Evans bunted and reached on an error — one of three Bruin miscues for the game. After the next two Falcon batters got out, and Naya Jones walked to load the bases with two outs, Church hit her two-run double off relief pitcher Sidney Morgan.

Darlington's first run of the game was also scored in the bottom of the second, when Brayli Weatherford collided with Bruin catcher Makayla Arceneaux at the plate, and the ball came loose from Arceneaux's glove.

"We made mistakes, and they capitalized on them," South coach Bobby Jones said. "If you take away the errors, it's a totally different game."

Winning pitcher Madie Andrews, meanwhile, went the distance, striking out three batters.

SF;001;010;0--2-5-3

D;030;002;x--5-6-2

WP -- Madie (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB). LP -- LP -- Payton Perry.

LEADING HITTERS -- SF: Cotton 1-3, HR. Kentara Fulton 1-2, 2B. D: Church 2-4, 2B, 4 RBI; Ashton Goodwin 3-3, 2 2B

RECORDS: SF 9-5 overall, 1-1 Region 6-4A. D 12-1, 5-1.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

