The hits came for Darlington in win over South Florence

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Twice with two outs, Darlington’s Katelyn Church delivered run-scoring hits as the Falcons won 5-2 at home Friday against South Florence.

With the Falcons leading 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth with two outs, Church hit a two-run double. And with Darlington leading 1-0 in the bottom of the second and same situation, Church hit a two-run single.

She's just a sophomore.

"(Coach Tim Wiley) told us to just keep hitting like we knew how to do and get all the nervousness out and do what we had to do," Church said. "We didn't have as much pressure today as we did Tuesday. We felt good today."

With the win, Darlington avenged Tuesday’s 2-1 loss on the Bruins’ home field. After South pitcher Payton Perry two-hit the Falcons Tuesday, the Falcons chased her Friday by second inning’s end.

"It was a good win, that's all I can say. We've played two tough games with South. They've won one, we've won one," Wiley said. "They both were nail-biters.... I tip my had off to them over there. It's hard to score on them because they're such a good, defensive team."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}