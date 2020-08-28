The King's Academy falls in late-score heartbreaker

FLORENCE, S.C. – The King’s Academy’s football team battled Thomas Sumter tooth and nail during the Lions’ season opener.

Each time Thomas Sumter scored, coach Keith Rogers’ team responded.

That was, until there was just more than a minute left in Friday's game.

After Generals running back Ayden Allen took a direct snap and scored from the 1 with 1:09 left, it was too late for TKA to work up any more magic as it lost 20-14.

“That was a tough one, our kids battled,” Rogers said. “I still think we need to be in better shape. I said when we got here that the team that made the most mistakes will lose. And we had some penalties and bad plays that backed us up. So, we’ll regroup and practice Monday, and then we’ll work toward getting better.”

Although Thomas Sumter had two touchdowns called back, a couple of TKA’s defensive miscues happened at the worst times.

Leading 8-6, the Generals were pinned inside their own 5-yard line. All Thomas Sumter did was complete a long pass that still left it with fourth and 1. What followed was a 72-yard TD run by Allen and 14-6 Generals lead.