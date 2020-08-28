The King's Academy falls in late-score heartbreaker

FLORENCE, S.C. – The King’s Academy’s football team battled Thomas Sumter tooth and nail during the Lions’ season opener.
Each time Thomas Sumter scored, coach Keith Rogers’ team responded.
That was, until there was just more than a minute left in Friday's game.
After Generals running back Ayden Allen took a direct snap and scored from the 1 with 1:09 left, it was too late for TKA to work up any more magic as it lost 20-14.
“That was a tough one, our kids battled,” Rogers said. “I still think we need to be in better shape. I said when we got here that the team that made the most mistakes will lose. And we had some penalties and bad plays that backed us up. So, we’ll regroup and practice Monday, and then we’ll work toward getting better.”
Although Thomas Sumter had two touchdowns called back, a couple of TKA’s defensive miscues happened at the worst times.
Leading 8-6, the Generals were pinned inside their own 5-yard line. All Thomas Sumter did was complete a long pass that still left it with fourth and 1. What followed was a 72-yard TD run by Allen and 14-6 Generals lead.
“They’ve got to stay focused,” Rogers said. “We try to explain to our kids the game is four quarters. One play doesn’t define you, it doesn’t say who you are. But one play, where you’re not doing what you’re supposed to, that can lead to scores for the other team that can put us in a hole.”
TKA didn’t stay in the hole for long. After scoring earlier in Friday’s game on a 55-yard interception return by Grant Beaton, Lions quarterback Garrison Fields connected with Trevor Milliken for a 35-yard score with 7:43 left in the game. They connected again for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14.
“That was big because we needed that,” Rogers said of the scoring drive set up by Ben Harris’ fumble recovery. “We needed that to show that we can do it. We believe in our kids, and they’ve got to learn to believe in themselves and fight until the very end. And that’s something we’ll continue to work on as we go forward.”
All that did, however, was set up Thomas Sumter’s winning drive. Facing fourth and 8 from the Lion 33, Layton Kennison stepped in for starting quarterback Ethan Lisenby and lofted a ball toward a receiver that fell incomplete. But TKA was whistled for pass interference.
“That was big, we had just taken a time out and thought they were going to pass the ball,” Rogers said. “But then, the pass got behind us and we tried to stop it and got pass interference. And that cost us.”
After that penalty moved Thomas Sumter to the Lion 18, the Generals continued their drive, which was capped off by Allen’s late-game heroics.
TKA now has a bye week before hosting Pee Dee Academy on Sept. 11.
“I want us to be one percent better than we were tonight,” Rogers said. “We haven’t had that chance because of a lack of scrimmages and jamborees. This will help us go back and evaluate everybody and see where we can go from here.”
