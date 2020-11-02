THE REVIVAL: Florence Christian rides 3-game winning streak after 0-6 start

FLORENCE, S.C. – Earlier this season, Florence Christian coach Neil Minton didn't focus on scores.
Why look at that when his team was on the losing end in the first six instances?
But then, Minton saw improvement.
Then, he saw new starters buying into his system.
And because of that, he saw hope.
Now, despite returning two starters on defense and three on offense, Minton can look at the scoreboard again. That’s because his team has won its past three games and appears primed for a potential run to the SCISA Class 2A state championship game.
“I think you have to give all the credit to the kids for not quitting,” Minton said. “It was very tough. We took some beatings early, but we also played some pretty good teams. An 0-6 record could have kept sending our team in that direction, but it didn’t.”
Last month, the Eagles even defeated eventual region champion Carolina Academy on the Bobcats’ home field to spark this turnaround – the latest chapter being a 28-14 home win last Friday against Orangeburg Prep.
Support Local Journalism
Sure, Florence Christian has senior quarterback Robbie Jordan, who helped lead the Eagles to a state title two years ago. But after star running back Marshall Brown transferred to West Florence, FCS had to compensate for that. Jordan has done just that with a passing game that disarms opponents that are used to defending the Eagles’ running attack.
In the seven games Jordan has played in, he has passed for 658 yards and five touchdowns.
“He’s throwing the football really well. The statistics don’t tell the whole story because of some drops by receivers,” Minton said. “But we threw the ball 22 times the other night (against Orangeburg Prep). That’s a big deal to us, because it puts pressure on the defense just because Robbie is back there. He can really stretch the field.”
And to help continue a threat at running back, junior Ethan Kelly has become a dual-threat player by leading the team with 1,153 rushing yards (nine touchdowns) along with 14 catches for a team-high 223 more yards and another score.
“Ethan had a really great, quiet year for us even in 2019,” Minton said. “It was the other night when he went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season. And he’s also blocking more now. He’s able to catch that ball out of the backfield, which makes him an even bigger threat for us.”
That’s just another advantage for Florence Christian, which begins the playoffs Friday at none other than Orangeburg Prep. If Florence Christian wins Friday, and if Carolina Academy beats Hilton Head Prep, the Bobcats would host the Eagles in a rematch that FCS won to start its current winning streak.
And if the Eagles win that potential game against Carolina Academy, they would reach their second state championship game in the past three years.
“It’s realistic, but it will be hard,” Minton said. “I think (Orangeburg Prep, Carolina Academy) are better than us if they play their best and we play our best. But the gap’s not that big.”
Florence Christian’s 2020 season is now a success story, no matter what happens from here on out. But perhaps another reason for the Eagles’ turnaround lies deeper in the reasoning for it. It’s how Minton viewed this season during that 0-6 skid.
“Even when we were 0-6, I didn’t call us unsuccessful,” Minton said. “As I get older, I gauge players’ success as their capability in turning into good husbands and fathers off the field. And, they never gave up. That’s a success story.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!