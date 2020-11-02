THE REVIVAL: Florence Christian rides 3-game winning streak after 0-6 start

In the seven games Jordan has played in, he has passed for 658 yards and five touchdowns.

“He’s throwing the football really well. The statistics don’t tell the whole story because of some drops by receivers,” Minton said. “But we threw the ball 22 times the other night (against Orangeburg Prep). That’s a big deal to us, because it puts pressure on the defense just because Robbie is back there. He can really stretch the field.”

And to help continue a threat at running back, junior Ethan Kelly has become a dual-threat player by leading the team with 1,153 rushing yards (nine touchdowns) along with 14 catches for a team-high 223 more yards and another score.

“Ethan had a really great, quiet year for us even in 2019,” Minton said. “It was the other night when he went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season. And he’s also blocking more now. He’s able to catch that ball out of the backfield, which makes him an even bigger threat for us.”

That’s just another advantage for Florence Christian, which begins the playoffs Friday at none other than Orangeburg Prep. If Florence Christian wins Friday, and if Carolina Academy beats Hilton Head Prep, the Bobcats would host the Eagles in a rematch that FCS won to start its current winning streak.