This year's Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas canceled

FLORENCE, S.C. -- For the second straight year, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas won't be played because of the pandemic. Also for the second straight year, honorary teams for North Carolina and South Carolina (44 players for each team) will still be chosen in October.

The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 18 at Wofford College's Gibbs Stadium.

"...the Shrine Bowl Board of Governors unanimously elected to suspend this year's game and look forward to preparing to resume play of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Dec. 17. 2022," a Shrine Bowl press release stated.

Game chairman Ronnie Blount explained further in the release.

"With the pandemic continuing to evolve, the current circumstances, and the monumental efforts required in safely preparing for Shrine Bowl Week in Spartanburg, and playing the game, are those that the Board feels we cannot achieve in the best interest of everyone at this time," Blount states.

"In short, if we are not able to produce a great, quality game as we have done for 83 years and provide the best game environment possible for our sponsors, players, coaches, staff, medical personnel and patrons, then we should not play the game this year."

The Touchstone Energy Cooperative Bowl, commonly known as the "North-South All-Star Game," appears to still be on. On Tuesday, the game tweeted it's accepting nominations for the Dec. 11 game at Myrtle Beach's Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

