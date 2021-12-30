THURSDAY'S PEPSI CAROLINA CLASSIC ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys clinch third place

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hartsville made up for Wednesday's Pepsi Carolina Classic semifinal loss by winning 57-38 over South Florence on Thursday to claim third place.

Jamari Briggs led the Red Foxes with 21 points, followed by Kameron Foman with 13 and DeAndre Huggins with 12.

The Bruins were led by Khristian Bruce and Jamarie Brown with 11 points each. Teammate Jackson Robinson added 10.

H;19;10;12;16--57

SF;5;4;19;10--38

HARTSVILLE (57)

Jamari Briggs 21, Kameron Foman 13, Robinson 1, Crawley 2, McFarland 8, DeAndre Huggins 12.

SOUTH FLORENCE (38)

Jamarie Brown 11, Khristian Bruce 11, Blocker 1, Jackson Robinson 10, Valarie 2, Timmons 3.

Lake City 63

Lower Richland 59