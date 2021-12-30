THURSDAY'S PEPSI CAROLINA CLASSIC ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys clinch third place

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hartsville made up for Wednesday's Pepsi Carolina Classic semifinal loss by winning 57-38 over South Florence on Thursday to claim third place.
Jamari Briggs led the Red Foxes with 21 points, followed by Kameron Foman with 13 and DeAndre Huggins with 12.
The Bruins were led by Khristian Bruce and Jamarie Brown with 11 points each. Teammate Jackson Robinson added 10.
H;19;10;12;16--57
SF;5;4;19;10--38
HARTSVILLE (57)
Jamari Briggs 21, Kameron Foman 13, Robinson 1, Crawley 2, McFarland 8, DeAndre Huggins 12.
SOUTH FLORENCE (38)
Jamarie Brown 11, Khristian Bruce 11, Blocker 1, Jackson Robinson 10, Valarie 2, Timmons 3.
Lake City 63
Lower Richland 59
The Panthers pulled this one out in overtime. During the extra period, freshman Blayne Edwards scored all six of his points. Ja'Maurion Franklin led Lake City with 18.
Lower Richland, meanwhile, was led by Adrien Jackson's 20 points, followed by Alex Atkinson's 11.
LR;5;8;16;20;10--59
LC;14;7;12;16;14--63
LOWER RICHLAND (59)
Overton 7, Orange 6, Brown 3, Jefferson 9, Adrien Jackson 20, Simuel 1, Alex Atkinson 11, Mays 2.
LAKE CITY (63)
Butler 4, Croker 2, Howard 7, Washington 4, Burgess 5, Edwards 6, Ja'Maurion Franklin 18, Dallas Davis 15, Singletary 2.
Dillon 51
Marlboro County 49
Marlboro missed on a last-second, alley-oop inbounds pass that could have sent the game into overtime.
The Wildcats, who led 24-17 at halftime, trailed 34-33 going into the final quarter. From there, Dillon made enough plays to hold off the Bulldogs.
De'marco Bethea and Charles Brayboy led Dillon with 17 and 16 points, respectively. And, Keyon Adams and Nori Adams led Marlboro with 12 each.
MC;9;8;17;15--49