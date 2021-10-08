THURSDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lamar rolls past Lewisville

PASSING -- LAM: Dolford 2-5-0-93.

RECEIVING -- LAM: Toney 1-78, Anderson 1-15.

Heathwood Hall 21

Florence Christian 14

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Heathwood Hall scored the go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds left. The Eagles’ second touchdown was scored by Juels Huntley, and JuW-ell Huntley added the two-point conversion. JuW-ell Huntley also scored FCS’ first TD.

The Eagles' record dropped to 5-3.

Pee Dee Academy 49

Spartanburg Christian 13

MULLINS, S.C. – The Golden Eagles bounced back from last week’s loss to Williamsburg Academy. Pee Dee Academy's record, as a result, improved to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in SCISA Region 2-2A.

Green Sea Floyds 48

Timmonsville 8

GREEN SEA, S.C. – Ralph Boston scored the Whirlwinds’ lone touchdown, with the two-point pass from Tremel Echols to Terry Lowery. Timmonsville's record dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-1 Region 5-A.