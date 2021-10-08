 Skip to main content
THURSDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lamar rolls past Lewisville
Thursday's Prep Football Roundup

THURSDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lamar rolls past Lewisville

NEW LAMAR LOGO.jpg

RICHBURG, S.C. – Lamar’s football team rolled to a 48-8 win Thursday over Lewisville while the Silver Foxes gained more than 400 yards total offense.

Pat Anderson and Travion McPhail scored two touchdowns each. Quan Toney scored one receiving, and another while rushing. And, Montavis Dolford threw a touchdown pass for the Silver Foxes (3-2 overall, 2-0 Region 2-A).

LAM;8;24;16;0--48

LEW;8;0;0;0--8

FIRST QUARTER

LAM -- Patrick Anderson 30 run (Anderson pass from Montavis Dolford).

SECOND QUARTER

LAM -- Quan Toney 35 run (Travion McPhail run)

LAM --- McPhail 4 run (McPhail run)

LAM -- Toney 78 pass from Dolford (McPhail run)

THIRD QUARTER

LAM -- Anderson 9 run (Toney run)

LAM -- McPhail 12 run (Vernon Ervin pass from Dolford)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- LAM: McPhail 11-164, Toney 8-107, Anderson 9-52, Aiden Hunt 4-44, Dolford 4-15.

PASSING -- LAM: Dolford 2-5-0-93.

RECEIVING -- LAM: Toney 1-78, Anderson 1-15.

Heathwood Hall 21

Florence Christian 14

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Heathwood Hall scored the go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds left. The Eagles’ second touchdown was scored by Juels Huntley, and JuW-ell Huntley added the two-point conversion. JuW-ell Huntley also scored FCS’ first TD.

The Eagles' record dropped to 5-3.

Pee Dee Academy 49

Spartanburg Christian 13

MULLINS, S.C. – The Golden Eagles bounced back from last week’s loss to Williamsburg Academy. Pee Dee Academy's record, as a result, improved to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in SCISA Region 2-2A.

Green Sea Floyds 48

Timmonsville 8

GREEN SEA, S.C. – Ralph Boston scored the Whirlwinds’ lone touchdown, with the two-point pass from Tremel Echols to Terry Lowery. Timmonsville's record dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-1 Region 5-A.

