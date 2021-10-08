THURSDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson volleyball beats Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson’s volleyball team won 3-1 over Myrtle Beach (21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-13) on Thursday night.
Hartsville 3
South Florence 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Red Foxes defeated the Bruins at home.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Trinity Collegiate 9
Florence Christian 0
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Titans lost a total of three games.
SINGLES
Eloise Hupfer (TC) defeated Alexis Aikens 6-0, 6-0 Sophie Belk (TC) defeated Lauren Hicks 6-0, 6-0 Claire Peebles (TC) defeated Camelia Canavarti 6-0, 6-0 Penelope Kremydas (TC) defeated Elise Hicks 6-1, 6-1 Ella Gray Camak (TC) defeated Payton Huggins 6-0, 6-1 Morgan Coker (TC) defeated Linder Mathee6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Eloise Hupfer/Penelope Kremydas (TC) defeated Alexis Aikens/Lauren Hicks 8-0; Sophie Bell/Claire Peebles (TC) defeated Camelia Canavarti/Elise Hicks 8-0; Ella Gray Camak/Morgan Coker (TC) defeated Lilah Grainger/Ansley Grainger 8-0.
Carolina Academy 9
Pee Dee Academy 0
The Bobcats cruised to Thursday's victory.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver won 6-1, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews won 6-2, 6-2; Mary Catherine Cameron won 6-1, 6-1; Payton Brown won 6-1, 6-0; Lake Killman won 6-2, 6-0; Emma Hunt won 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES
Weaver/Cameron won 8-0; Matthews and Brown won 8-0; Kilman/Hunt won 8-4.