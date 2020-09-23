Tigers hope to take the next step

FLORENCE, S.C. – Last year, Wilson’s football team had its best start in program history, winning its first seven games before losing in the second round of the playoffs. It won the city championship for the second time in three years.
Although fourth-year coach Derek Howard’s Tigers finished 8-3 – the program’s best record since winning the 2007 Class 3A state title – Howard really doesn’t see that as progress.
“I think last season was a letdown,” said Howard, the 2017 Morning News Football Coach of the Year. “If felt like we were one of the better teams in the state, and we didn’t make it past the second round. I didn’t see growth, because we went to the second round the year before. I definitely felt we were a top-eight team, if not a top-four team.”
Offense
Zayshaun Rice returns after passing for 2,395 yards and 29 touchdowns last season in addition to running for 814 yards and eight more TD. He was the 2019 Morning News Player of the Year, and he is the 2020 Morning News Preseason Football Player of the Year.
“Zayshaun is the unquestioned leader of this team,” Howard said. “He’s respected by his teammates and is respected by the coaches and respected by the teachers and administration at the school. He’s been all you can ask for of a three-year starter at quarterback.
“We’re happy to have him and look forward to the things that he brings to the team and that leadership he brings and big-play ability and intelligence. Zayshaun has definitely been a blessing, and I’m proud to have had the opportunity to coach him over the past four years.”
Chris Austin returns as the Tigers’ lead running back.
“Chris is pound for pound the strongest player on the team,” Howard said. “Had we held a statewide weightlifting championship last school year, he would have had the opportunity to become a back-to-back state champion. He’s explosive on the field, he’s extremely intelligent and he’s very physical, even though he can’t be maybe but 165 pounds.”
Nations Ford transfer Montrel Goodson and Ajhon McCullum are also options in the backfield for Rice.
Harrison Muldrow returns as the receiving corps’ lone senior.
“He has some starting experience over the past two years," Howard said. "We look for him to set the tone at that position, because we’ll be young overall in terms of starting experience. We’ll also have players like Zandae Butler and NyRae Sanders, as well.”
The offensive line will be one of the more prominent improvements from last year, Howard said.
“I think the offensive line has the potential to be the strength of this team,” Howard said. “We’re returning all five starters from last year, and we’ll have two others who have started at one time or another in the past. From the last two years, we’ve got seven returning starters back on the offensive line.”
Offensive guard Quincy Woods is expected to anchor the line.
“First of all, Quincy is a leader, he and Zayshaun are close friends,” Howard said. “Quincy is extremely intelligent and has the ability to identify defensive fronts. He’s the person who initiates all communication across the line. So, I’m really happy with him and looking forward to him having a good senior season.”
Richland Northeast transfer Jawaun Quick, at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, is also expected to contribute.
Defense
Shamaree Timmons returns on the defensive line (nose tackle) after making 51 tackles and nine sacks in 2019. Other contributors expected are Jonathan Davis and Tyhanni Manners.
Kalib Jones is returning again to start at linebacker.
“I love his desire to be good,” Howard said. “He plays hard all the time. He’s physical, and he’s another four-year guy under me. He’s a four-year varsity player and three-year starter. He has a great deal of experience. He’s definitely one of those guys you want close to the ball every time.”
Joshua McPherson also returns after starting last year as a freshman.
Ahmad Bowman will return to start again in the secondary and anchor it.
“He will knock your block off,” Howard said. ”He is by far the most physical, hard-hitting, smartest football player, best tackler on the team. He’ll be at safety, and linebacker and even play at some cornerback if we need him to.”
Samari Stukes and A.J. Williams also are expected to be key back there.
Special teams
Vraj Patel will handle special teams with a field-goal range Howard said he is confident from 30 yards in.
“On the regular in practice, he’s making 50-yarders,” Howard said. “And as a punter, his hang time and height have improved dramatically.”
