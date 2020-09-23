Tigers hope to take the next step

“We’re happy to have him and look forward to the things that he brings to the team and that leadership he brings and big-play ability and intelligence. Zayshaun has definitely been a blessing, and I’m proud to have had the opportunity to coach him over the past four years.”

Chris Austin returns as the Tigers’ lead running back.

“Chris is pound for pound the strongest player on the team,” Howard said. “Had we held a statewide weightlifting championship last school year, he would have had the opportunity to become a back-to-back state champion. He’s explosive on the field, he’s extremely intelligent and he’s very physical, even though he can’t be maybe but 165 pounds.”

Nations Ford transfer Montrel Goodson and Ajhon McCullum are also options in the backfield for Rice.

Harrison Muldrow returns as the receiving corps’ lone senior.

“He has some starting experience over the past two years," Howard said. "We look for him to set the tone at that position, because we’ll be young overall in terms of starting experience. We’ll also have players like Zandae Butler and NyRae Sanders, as well.”

The offensive line will be one of the more prominent improvements from last year, Howard said.