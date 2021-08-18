Timmonsville wants to make most of final year

“Ralph is a big power back; he’s got size and his speed got better,” McFadden said. “When he came back from over the summer, he was bigger, faster and stronger. So, I’m expecting a lot out of him.

“And as for Jayden, he’s a speed demon. He’s fast and is a strong, physical back. We’re looking forward to trying to get him in open space. He’s more patient with the ball.”

But that’s not the only asset that makes Ford valuable, according to McFadden.

“He’s being more patient with the ball,” McFadden said of Ford, who can also play at slot receiver. “He’s fast, so a lot of times he used to want to overrun his block. But he has learned to be more patient. That way, he can see the field a little better. He’s already got the speed. Now, he has learned to be patient and let his running lanes develop.”

At receiver, Zechariah Nobles will be one to watch.

“He started coming on strong at the end of last season,” McFadden said.”

He’ll get most of the balls thrown his way. His skillset is a whole lot different from last year.”

At the offensive line, Robert Bines will anchor it. He’ll also be the Whirlwinds’ kicker on special teams.