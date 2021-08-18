Timmonsville wants to make most of final year

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The Timmonsville Whirlwinds will be no more after this school year.
With that in mind, coach Thomas McFadden wants this 2021 campaign to be memorable.
“We’re basically telling the kids and the community this is the most important season in Timmonsville history,” said McFadden, whose program won two state titles under its stadium namesake, Bill Tate. “The school is behind them, the community is behind them, looking for them to be that bright light. This is the farewell. But they want to make a statement and leave their legacy.”
After being limited to playing five games last year (1-4) because of the pandemic, the Whirlwinds are also happy to have a chance at playing at least 10 regular-season games.
Offense
In the season’s first game, Tremel Echols will line up behind center.
“He’s a big fellow, at 6 feet and 260 pounds. But he’s got a big arm and he can throw that football,” McFadden said. “He has more experience now. And from his experience as a pitcher on the baseball team, I hope that will add to his experience of being in the pocket and seeing a little better and anticipating throws a little better.”
Senior Jayden Ford and junior Ralph Boston are among the players to look for at running back.
“Ralph is a big power back; he’s got size and his speed got better,” McFadden said. “When he came back from over the summer, he was bigger, faster and stronger. So, I’m expecting a lot out of him.
“And as for Jayden, he’s a speed demon. He’s fast and is a strong, physical back. We’re looking forward to trying to get him in open space. He’s more patient with the ball.”
But that’s not the only asset that makes Ford valuable, according to McFadden.
“He’s being more patient with the ball,” McFadden said of Ford, who can also play at slot receiver. “He’s fast, so a lot of times he used to want to overrun his block. But he has learned to be more patient. That way, he can see the field a little better. He’s already got the speed. Now, he has learned to be patient and let his running lanes develop.”
At receiver, Zechariah Nobles will be one to watch.
“He started coming on strong at the end of last season,” McFadden said.”
He’ll get most of the balls thrown his way. His skillset is a whole lot different from last year.”
At the offensive line, Robert Bines will anchor it. He’ll also be the Whirlwinds’ kicker on special teams.
“His offseason dedication to working out made him a lot better,” McFadden said. “And that will certainly enhance his leadership entering this season.”
Defense
Sean Harris will help anchor the defensive line.
“He plays on both sides of the ball,” McFadden said. “He’s stronger and better overall this year. He has definitely put the work in. He got the coach’s award last year, and he got the most improved award the year before. This year, he wants to make a statement.”
Richard Ennis, meanwhile, will be at middle linebacker.
“He’s fast, he runs the lane good,” McFadden said. “He came on strong at the end of last season, so hopefully he’ll continue to play strong.”
In the secondary, look for big things from Lorenzo Zimmerman.
“He’s a big, lockdown corner,” said McFadden, who added Bines plans to handle field goals and kickoffs. “He’s not the fastest guy out there, but he’ll stay with you.”