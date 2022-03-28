TKA baseball beats Thomas Sumter, wins third game in a row

FLORENCE, S.C. – The King’s Academy’s baseball team is on a three-game winning streak, and coach Danny Pappas doesn’t want it to stop there.

During the Lions’ latest win, a 12-2 score against Thomas Sumter, they got off to a quick start and pulled away late.

TKA pitcher David Leach, meanwhile, struck out six batters during four innings.

“Our pitching has been good, and the bats are starting to crank up a little bit now,” Pappas said. “And overall, we’re playing a lot of error-free baseball.”

Although the Lions committed three errors Monday, the game was out of hand by then.

Leach hit a two-run double, and Lucas Fields was 3 for 3 with a run-scoring double (two RBI overall). Gray Borenstein and Trey Mills also drove in two runs each.

TKA also drew six walks, and the Lions (7-4) were hit by pitches four other times. They even scored twice on passed balls.

On the Lions' mound, Leach set the tone by striking out three during the first two innings.

“That’s huge,” Pappas said. “We kept him on a pitch count tonight because he’s our No. 1 guy. We’re going to use him again Friday, so that was huge tonight that he started strong.”

The Lions’ lineup took it from there, leading 3-0 after the first inning, and 5-1 after the third.

“I told them to be patient at the plate. If it’s in there, go get it,” Pappas said. “And that’s what we did. They took my lead-off for that. We’ve been doing that good. Our team has been playing good defense, and pitching well during this three-game roll.”

At game’s end, Trey Mills’ run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth closed the game out with the 10-run rule.

“We’ve got some older guys and some younger guys,” said Pappas, whose team avenged a 7-4 loss earlier this season to Thomas Sumter. “These guys don’t panic. They play the game from start to finish, I’m seeing the growth in them. This is a good time. We’ve got a long stretch coming up. We’ve got a tough Williamsburg Academy (defending state champ) coming up at the first of next week. We’re just trying to build momentum before they play us again.”

